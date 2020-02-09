Tesla Autopilot takes on multiple twists and turns through Hollywood Hills

A Model 3 owner drove his Tesla on Autopilot on a crazy test drive through a particularly twisty section of Mulholland Drive in Southern California. The Tesla enthusiast lived to see another day, but won’t try to his electric vehicle while on Autopilot down the notorious road again, at least perhaps until it has learned to take on such a curvy route.

The hose of YouTube channel The SummerLake Report wanted to see the limits of standard Autopilot before his car installed the latest FSD upgrade. So he drove his Model 3 through Hollywood Hills on Mulholland Drive. As his two-minute video shows, his Tesla barely made it through the hairpin twists and turns. It slowed down to about 20 miles per hour as it navigated the harder parts of the road. Despite the difficulty level, however, Autopilot does pass the most challenging parts of Mulholland Drive without driver intervention.

The Model 3 in the video is using Tesla’s Autopilot, which only has Autosteer and Traffic-Aware Cruise Control. These features keep the car in a clearly marked lane while it matches the speed of other vehicles around it. In future iterations, FSD will be able to respond appropriately to traffic lights, stop signs, and other road markings for a smooth inner-city driving experience.

A look at the FSD preview sent out by Tesla late last year shows that its neural network has finally learned to recognize common objects found on city roads, including trash cans, lane lines, and stop lights changing colors.

Tesla’s neural net is crucial to Elon Musk’s vision of achieving regulator-approved full self-driving. This growing network of driving data, collected from Tesla’s large fleet of electric vehicles, will become smarter over time as it learns to recognize objects on the road and the best ways to respond to them.

In November last year, MIT researcher Lex Friedman estimated that Tesla cars on Autopilot have gathered around 2 billion miles of driving data for Tesla’s neural net. With sales of Tesla cars on the rise, neural net will become smarter at faster rate since more vehicles on the road would be contributing real-world driving data to refine Autopilot and help achieve Tesla’s goal of autonomous driving.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk estimated a feature-complete version of FSD could be available by the end of 2020 . While he did not elaborate on the subject, it’s clear that Tesla is getting closer to this vision. However, Tesla says a feature-complete version of FSD will still need the driver’s full attention.

“Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability are intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any moment,” Tesla says on its website. “While these features are designed to become more capable over time, the currently enabled features do not make the vehicle autonomous.”