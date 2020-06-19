Tesla is removing Autopilot’s green light confirmation in step towards inner-city Full Self-Driving

Tesla is planning to improve the recently released Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control feature by removing the function’s existing green light confirmation. This bodes well for the company’s pursuit of its Full Self-Driving suite, particularly in terms of inner-city driving.

A rumor from Twitter account @GasOff2 indicated that Tesla was looking to roll out a new and improved version of the Full Self-Driving feature to members of the Early Access program. Under the upcoming update, Teslas will no longer require drivers to press down on the stalk or the accelerator pedal to confirm that it was safe to navigate through a green light when there is a lead vehicle.

BREAKING! Got it from a very reliable source very very close to ME, next update coming in for EA is no more Green light traffic confirmation with a lead vehicle infront. All I can say now. — GasOff (@GasOff2) June 18, 2020

The feature is a part of the 2020.24.5.1 Software Update. The update to the function was confirmed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who responded to CleanTechnica‘s coverage of the feature’s possible rollout by stating, “Confirmed.”

Confirmed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2020

Tesla initially rolled out the feature to Early Access users with Software Update 2020.12.6 in mid-April 2020. The feature enabled vehicles operating with Hardware 3 and the Full Self-Driving suite to react to traffic lights and stop signs when using Traffic-Aware Cruise Control or Autosteer as a part of Autopilot.

As a part of the initial Beta rollout, drivers were required to confirm that it was safe to navigate through green-lighted intersections by pressing on the stalk or briefly touching the accelerator. It was eventually rolled out to all FSD users with Hardware 3 on April 24.

During the first few days of Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control’s release, drivers successfully were able to navigate through city streets while utilizing the feature with minimal interventions. Granted, pressing on the accelerator pedal or confirming a green light maneuver using the stalk is an extra input from the driver. But Tesla was clear from the get-go that the feature will be fully capable of maneuvering through green lights on its own as soon as it is ready.

Currently, the feature is only available in the United States. Tesla is planning to rollout the Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control capability in international markets in Q3 2020 after the company refines the software for each country’s specific traffic laws. “Very important to make sure this is done right,” CEO Elon Musk said about the function’s rollout in other countries.

An email shared to Early Access members about the updates to Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control states the following:

“Hello,

We will be pushing software version (2020.24.5.1) to your vehicle shortly. This software update contains an improvement to our new Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control feature. Your vehicle will no longer require driver confirmation to continue through green lights while there is a lead vehicle ahead of you and not in a turn lane. Every driver is responsible for remaining alert and active when using Autopilot and must be prepared to take action at any time.”

A video of the Traffic Light and Stop Sign Recognition feature is available below.