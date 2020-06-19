Tesla Cybertruck poised to make first public appearance at Petersen Auto Museum

The Tesla Cybertruck will make its first public appearance at the legendary Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles from Saturday, June 20, until Friday, June 26. This marks the first time since the pickup’s unveiling event in November that the official Tesla truck will be on display, allowing both Tesla supporters and skeptics to see the vehicle firsthand.

The Cybertruck is Tesla’s first attempt at an electric pickup truck, and it has caught the automotive world’s attention by storm. The design of the machine indicates a change in the tune of the “traditional” pickup truck look, which is usually comprised of a rectangularly-shaped cab and a bed. One of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s main points during the Cybertruck’s unveiling event was the fact that all of the available pickup trucks on the market today are based around the same premise and design.

“Trucks have been the same for a very long time,” Musk said. “For like, 100 years, trucks have been basically the same, and we wanted to try something different.” When a photo of Chevy, Ford, and Dodge pickup trucks side by side sat behind the Tesla CEO, he indicated that it was tough to decipher which vehicle was which, because all of the designs were so similar. The Cybertruck was like none of its competitors, particularly in terms of design.

After the Cybertruck’s unveiling event, Tesla’s proposed design was met with support and criticism. While many loyal Tesla and Musk supporters welcomed the idea of the truck’s futuristic and cyberpunk-inspired design, others were not enthused with veering away from a more mainstream and “normal” truck design.

Regardless of the criticisms, the Cybertruck has made its impact on automotive culture. The truck’s undisputed and undeniable popularity throughout the world has captured the attention of everyone who has heard of it.

Recently, the Cybertruck appeared on an episode of Jay Leno’s Garage, where the former late-night TV show host had the exclusive privilege to drive the new, all-electric pickup through Los Angeles. Despite the $52 million in vehicles Leno owns, it was clear the Cybertruck meant something special because there is simply no vehicle like it.

Leno, a Tesla fan and owner of a Model S and an original Tesla Roadster, also had the unique opportunity to take the truck through the Boring Company Tunnel in Hawthorne.

Skepticism for the Cybertruck still exists, but perhaps the vehicle’s appearance at one of the largest automotive museums in the world will win some people over. The fact that people will get to see the sheer size and presence of the all-electric powerhouse could entice some to pull the trigger on their own Cybertruck orders.

The Cybertruck continues to be subjected to the intense scrutiny of Musk, who seems to have a new idea for the pickup quite often. Most recently, Musk teased a remote taser system for the Cybertruck, which would provide intruders with a quick zap.

Tickets for the event are available at Petersen.org and must be purchased in advance for entry.