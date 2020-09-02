Tesla starts sending Battery Day invites to lucky shareholders

Tesla has started sending out invitations for its 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting and Battery Day event to a select number of investors. Images of the invites started making the rounds online on Tuesday, revealing that the company had utilized a randomized process when selecting which shareholders could attend the highly-anticipated event.

Following is Tesla’s message.

“You have been randomly selected to in the drawing to determine eligibility to attend in person Tesla’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and the separate Battery Day event to follow. Both events will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Tesla’s facility at 901 Page Ave., Fremont, CA 94538. The 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders is scheduled to begin at 1:30PM Pacific Time and will be followed immediately by the Battery Day event,” the company noted.

Selected investors who received the invite from Tesla would be required to confirm their eligibility to attend the event within the next two days. Government-issued identification, which must include the attendees’ full name, address or place of birth, and date of birth, must also be sent to the electric car maker.

Tesla’s Battery Day event is arguably one of the most highly-anticipated events for the electric car maker this year. Since being teased last year by Elon Musk during the 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting, expectations for the event have only gotten higher as more and more clues about what Battery Day would likely entail started to emerge.

Today, speculations point to Tesla announcing how it intends to use technologies from acquired companies such as Maxwell during Battery Day. As noted by Elon Musk on Twitter, Battery Day will also involve a tour of the company’s pilot battery cell production line in Fremont. The initiative, dubbed as the “Roadrunner” project, is expected to allow Tesla to reach new levels of independence in the electric vehicle and energy storage industry.

Tesla has so far tapped partners for the production of its vehicles’ battery cells. In Gigafactory Nevada, the company has partnered with Japanese tech conglomerate Panasonic, and in China, the electric car maker has tapped into firms such as LG Chem and CATL to provide cells for vehicles produced in Gigafactory Shanghai. With Battery Day expected to announce Tesla’s own battery cell production lines, the company would be able to gain an even higher degree of vertical integration.