Tesla to benefit from Trump presidency, claims Wedbush analyst

By

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives recently shared a rather interesting prediction for Tesla. As per the analyst, a potential Trump presidency would actually be bullish for Tesla, even if it would be negative for everyone else in the electric vehicle sector.

Ives’ comments were shared during a segment in CNBC’s Last Call. Amidst his current campaign, former President Donald Trump has so far been against electric vehicles in general. Despite this, he has also stated that he is “a fan of Elon.” “I like Elon, I like him, and I think a lot of people are going to want to buy an electric car,” Trump said at a rally earlier this month.

Elon Musk confirmed this as much, even stating that the former president was “very nice” and he does call him “out of the blue for no reason.” Musk inferred that Trump’s positive stance on Tesla may be partly due to the fact that some of the former president’s friends probably now have Teslas. He also noted that Trump is “a huge fan of the Cybertruck.”

Donald Trump last night on EVs and Elon Musk: “I’m a big fan of electric cars. I’m a big fan of Elon Musk. I like Elon. And I think a lot of people are going to want to buy electric cars, but if you want to buy a different type of car you have to have a choice.” pic.twitter.com/WDXoXhAEON — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) June 7, 2024

Considering Trump’s typical anti-EV rhetoric, it was no surprise that the Wedbush analyst was asked if the former president’s potential efforts to roll back electric vehicle incentives could benefit Tesla. Ives noted that a Trump presidency would indeed be positive for Tesla.

We believe a Trump win would be a negative for the EV industry but could be a silver lining positive for @elonmusk and @Tesla for a number of reasons discussed on @LastCallCNBC 🔥🏆🍿🐂📺👇 https://t.co/YI6rKWVLw3 — Dan Ives (@DivesTech) June 29, 2024

“I’d say Trump’s pro-Musk, and I’d say it’s bullish. A Trump presidency would, at the end of the day, be bullish for Tesla, negative for EVs… I think it also speaks to the Biden administration, Musk has really been an afterthought… I think if Trump’s in the White House, Musk gets more front and center. That’s bullish for Tesla, especially if you start to see those EV rebates roll back — negative on the industry, bullish for Tesla,” Ives said.

I’m pretty sure @elonmusk already makes them in America — greg (@greg16676935420) June 18, 2024

The Wedbush analyst has a great point. The Biden administration has made it a point to ignore Tesla and focus on union-made EVs instead, so it would not be surprising if a potential Trump administration made it a point to openly support Musk and Tesla. Tesla is also among the carmakers in the United States today that can compete without the federal tax credit, as the company has already achieved economies of scale.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla to benefit from Trump presidency, claims Wedbush analyst