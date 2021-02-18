Bill Gates talks Elon Musk and comments on his rumored TSLA short position

Elon Musk and Bill Gates may not always see eye to eye when it comes to projects and initiatives like the Tesla Semi, but the Microsoft co-founder recently gave a notable nod to his fellow billionaire. In a segment with CNBC‘s Squawk Box, the tech titan admitted that Musk’s accomplishments are remarkable. He also responded to the CEO’s recent comments about his alleged short position against Tesla stock.

When asked about Musk, Gates stated that what Elon Musk has done with Tesla is remarkable, seeing as the electric car maker has proven that EVs are feasible and are a key part of the battle against climate change. The Microsoft co-founder noted that the world needs more Elon Musks, especially those who could work in other critical sectors like steel and cement.

“I think what Elon’s done with Tesla is fantastic. It’s, you know, probably the biggest single contribution to showing us that electric cars are part of how we solve climate change. And now, he’s got a carbon removal challenge. So we need more Elon Musks. We need one for steel and cement, and all the different categories,” Gates noted.

During a recent appearance at the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Elon Musk shared some interesting tidbits about Gates’ reported investments. According to Musk, he was informed by people familiar with the matter that the Microsoft co-founder has a short position against Tesla. Musk did note that he is unsure if the information he received was accurate or not, though he lightly noted that such a short position–if Gates had really taken it–didn’t work out too well.

CNBC‘s Squawk Box host directly asked the tech titan to respond to Musk’s statement about his alleged TSLA short. Interestingly enough, Gates’ response was brief. “Yeah, I’m not, I don’t talk about my investments, but I think he should be very proud of what he’s done,” the Microsoft co-founder remarked.

Gates’ recent comments about Elon Musk follow his statements about the Tesla CEO during an appearance at the Sway podcast. While describing his fellow billionaire then, Gates noted that “underestimating Elon is not a good idea.”

Watch Bill Gates’ recent interview at CNBC in the video below.

