Tesla improves cold-weather Supercharging performance in latest software update

By

Tesla is aiming to improve Supercharging performance for its electric vehicles in its latest software update, making life easier for owners, especially in colder climates.

Cold weather and colder climates are tough on electric vehicles, mostly due to the temperature and its impact on battery performance. In the past, Tesla has combatted issues in cold weather with things like the heat pump, which has now been adopted by other automakers, like Ford, to increase performance and fight range loss when it is cold outside.

Hardware is not the only way to combat these issues, though. Tesla is showing that with a new improvement to its battery preconditioning, and it is rolling it out in a software update.

Tesla said it would release “Cold Weather Improvements” to its vehicles in Software Update 2024.44, and it will be especially relevant to those who are utilizing the automaker’s charging piles at Supercharging locations.

Tesla writes in the release notes for the feature (via Not a Tesla App):

“Battery Preconditions have been improved to provide better Supercharging, as well as better automatic windshield defogging before, during, and after Supercharging.”

In an effort to make a more well-rounded and convenient charging experience, Tesla not only continues to build out more Superchargers across the world, but it also makes somewhat regular and routine improvements to the tech it already has. It is something that can be consistently improved upon due to the Over-the-Air updates that Tesla rolls out.

With the struggles that some owners feel in cold weather, these improvements and updates to the Supercharging performance in these temperatures are drastic and crucial.

However, it should be noted that EV ownership in cold weather regions is not as difficult as some might make it seem.

The technology being developed and improvements being made across nearly every EV maker are working to eliminate any shortcomings the vehicles might have in colder temperatures.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Please email me with questions and comments at joey@teslarati.com. I’d love to chat! You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla improves cold-weather Supercharging performance in latest software update