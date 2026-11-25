Tesla removed the most annoying part of Full Self-Driving with its latest v15 release. The suite, which aims to reduce critical interventions by 25-times, is no longer looking for input on why you took over.

As FSD v15 rolled out last weekend, perhaps one of the first things I noticed as an Early Access Program (EAP) member is that Tesla had finally removed the Interventions Menu:

🚨 Tesla has removed the Interventions Menu when you take over FSD: https://t.co/H3YGhnAy1c — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) November 22, 2026

With the Full Self-Driving v14 update, Tesla implemented an Interventions Menu, a short list of four options; Parking, Navigation, Critical, and Other. These were the options given to drivers to give immediate feedback directly to Tesla as to why their FSD suite was interrupted from operation.

Advertisement -

The issue with the menu was it did not go away without an input. The only way to truly avoid it was to be on a phone call when taking over, as it would not appear. However, many owners indicated they were so annoyed with the menu, they would simply input each reason as “Critical,” which is usually reserved for major instances.

It is unclear whether Tesla removed the Intervention Menu because of the complaints owners gave about its required nature, differing from past input methods that were totally optional, or if the company is simply taking it away because it feels it does not need it.

The FSD v15 suite is already incredibly robust in terms of performance, as it comes with a variety of new features including pothole and debris avoidance, Navigation fixes, and the new Reality View function that has truly stolen the show.

Overall, the removal of the Interventions Menu is a welcome change and I believe many owners will also find that FSD is simply more pleasant to use when you do not have to justify why you took over. It seems to me that Tesla will be able to utilize its SI to determine the cause of the intervention, instead of having owners, in a fit of annoyance, simply press whichever option their finger happens to land on first.