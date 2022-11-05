Tesla Bot shows its power in fascinating — and frightening — fashion

By

Tesla recently displayed the power and prowess of the Tesla Bot’s primary leg actuators in a video as it lifted a half-ton grand piano without any issues. The display is both fascinating and frightening as the Tesla Bot project continues to move forward.

Tesla shared the video earlier this week, showing the capabilities of the leg actuator at work. Lifting a grand piano is no small task, obviously. However, the display of power and strength by the Tesla Bot’s actuators is nothing more than a testament to the strength and capability of its parts.

Now, don’t get me wrong, this is extremely impressive. However, the ease of the actuator lifting this piano is fascinating and frightening at the same time. While the Tesla Bot is likely to become a massive part of the Tesla business model, the product is still in the early phases of development but is moving along quickly thanks to a rapidly expanding team.

Although the Tesla Bot is now one year past its initial unveiling, the company released some new updates in late September at the AI Day 2.0 event. However, robotics experts were not impressed with the progress, while others commended Tesla’s efforts to develop a household helper.

We already know the Tesla Bot is capable of helping with basic-level tasks, as of now. Tesla shared a video of the Bot assisting workers in the Fremont Factory, which is a great step in the right direction. It shows investors and potential customers that the Tesla Bot is more than a breakdancing prank; it’s a real thing that could revolutionize households.

However, there is also a fine line between supportive and scary. While the Bot seems to be an ideal solution for household help, the power alone is something that is just downright frightening. I will be sure to stay on the Tesla Bot’s good side: he certainly doesn’t skip leg day.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla Bot shows its power in fascinating — and frightening — fashion