Tesla has shared a pretty rare look at its Optimus team’s work in a new video. The clip, which featured interviews with the Optimus team and footage of the humanoid robot’s custom actuators, hinted at the serious work that the electric vehicle maker has been doing for its ambitious project.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has noted that one of the company’s most important products is Optimus, since the humanoid robot would be replacing human workers in tasks that are repetitive, dangerous, and boring. Tesla surprised many during its AI Day 2022 presentation, as the company was able to come up with a couple of impressive prototypes over the past year.

Job listings for the Optimus team have been quite abounding on Tesla’s Careers website. The recent video is no different, with Tesla inviting applicants on LinkedIn to join its Actuators team. In its post, Tesla noted that the company’s Optimus team is the “future of robotics.”

Tesla’s work on Optimus is definitely ramping, and this was hinted at by the members of the team that were featured in the recent video. As noted by some members, Tesla’s strong vertical integration is actually one of the key advantages enjoyed by the Optimus team, as it allows them to innovate quickly.

While Tesla’s humanoid robot is a significantly smaller product than the company’s electric vehicles, it does present its own set of challenges. As noted by the company, Optimus would have 28 structural actuators that help its body achieve over 200 degrees of freedom. Its hands alone have 11 degrees of freedom, allowing the robot’s hands to move similarly to a human.

Elon Musk has ambitious plans for Tesla’s humanoid robot, with the Tesla CEO noting during AI Day 2022 that should be possible to have Optimus deliveries start within the next 3-5 years. Musk also intends to produce Tesla’s humanoid robot en masse, with Optimus being priced at just about or less than $20,000.

