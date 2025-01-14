Tesla builds first Model Y ‘Juniper’ at Giga Berlin

By

Tesla has built the first Model Y “Juniper” at Gigafactory Berlin, employees at the plant say. The vehicle will stay within the factory and will be signed by the 12,000 Tesla workers who are employed at the plant.

Tesla launched an all-new Model Y design last Thursday that was available for China and Australia, as well as other surrounding markets. For example, Model Y orders in the Philippines are automatically being converted to the new “Juniper” body design.

However, the expansion of the new Model Y project was relatively unknown, as Tesla did not reveal when it planned to push the new version of the vehicle to markets outside of Asia and the South Pacific.

Now it appears we have more information. Managers at Tesla’s Giga Berlin plant told employees that they would be building the new Model Y in-house as early as this week, a report from German media outlet Handelsblatt reported.

It now appears the first unit was built, and Tesla is keeping it within the walls of Giga Berlin, letting all 12,000 employees autograph it:

Das erste Model, was uns gestern gezeigt wurde, steht heute bereit um mit 12.000 Unterschriften verziert zu werden. Das wird in Ehren gehalten. 👍🥂🍾🤘🤠 — Se Bastian (@Se_Ba11) January 14, 2025

The post on X said (via Google Translate):

“The first model that was shown to us yesterday is ready today to be decorated with 12,000 signatures. This will be honored.”

Tesla has not yet confirmed that it has built the vehicle, and it has also not opened up orders for the updated design in Germany or any other European market. This could take a little bit of time, as employees will have to be updated on the changes during the manufacturing process.

The Handelsblatt report stated that Tesla updated manufacturing lines for the new Model Y during the holiday break.

🚨JUNIPER GETS GERMAN: The first Model Y “Juniper” unit has rolled off of production lines at Gigafactory Berlin and will be signed by employees at the plant The Juniper Era is Here! via @EFIEBER_ANDRE pic.twitter.com/SeUXCXBQgR — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) January 14, 2025

With that being said, it seems like the new Model Y will be hitting the European market before the U.S., which is something most of us expected. Model Y demand in the United States is still healthy, as it was the best-selling electric vehicle in the country in 2024.

It did feel a 6.6 percent decrease in sales compared to 2023, but Tesla made it aware that its focus would be on the next-generation platform, which impacted all models.

