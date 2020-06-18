Tesla’s Cabin Camera activation option aims to improve safety in new software update

Tesla’s new 2020.24.5 software update unleashed a flurry of new features to Tesla owners. However, one of the most interesting newly-added features is the company’s intended use of the camera located above the rearview mirror, which could capture images and record videos before an accident or safety event. The data will then be shared with Tesla engineers, who would use it to create safer vehicles in the future.

Tesla rolled out the software update on June 18 and included improvements to Driving Visualization, Backup Camera, Dashcam Viewer, and Walk-Away Door Lock systems. However, the Cabin Camera feature, which is new to the company’s fleet, intends to create a safer vehicle in the future by studying how different types of collisions impact humans.

The release notes state:

“Help Tesla continue to develop safer vehicles by sharing camera data from your vehicle. This update will allow you to enable the built-in cabin camera above the rearview mirror. If enabled, Tesla will automatically capture images and a short video clip just prior to a collision or safety event to help engineers develop safety features and enhancements in the future. As usual, you can adjust your data sharing preferences by tapping Controls > Safety & Security > DATA SHARING > Allow Camera Analytics.

Note: Cabin camera images and video clips will not be associated with your VIN to protect your privacy.”

Tesla’s vehicles are already among the safest cars on the road. As evidenced by multiple five-star crash safety ratings from numerous agencies across the world, Tesla’s cars are engineered to protect the passengers in the event of an accident. However, the company has not used these ratings as an indication that its vehicles are incapable of improving.

The Model Y teardown from Sandy Munro indicated that the company had improved several sections of the vehicle compared to its predecessor, the Model 3. After including a rear crush plate to protect against rear-end collisions and new firewall improvements, it was clear Tesla was looking to improve upon its already impressive safety standards.

Tesla’s Cabin Camera has been a focus of many owners and enthusiasts. It remained dormant until January when CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the camera could be used to record intruders as a part of the company’s Sentry Mode feature. Now, it is receiving more functionalities, and more will likely be added in the near future.

The addition of the Cabin Camera’s safety monitoring system proves Tesla is never content with how safe its vehicles are. The company is continuously seeking improvements and additional features that increase the safety of its cars. Data that will be transmitted to engineers via the Cabin Camera feature will surely give insight into where the company can improve, leading to Tesla becoming the undisputed manufacturer of the world’s safest cars, bar none.