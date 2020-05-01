Tesla Autopilot records safest quarter to date in new Safety Report

Tesla has officially released its quarterly safety report, and they are quite encouraging, with Autopilot formally recording its safest quarter yet in company history.

Tesla Autopilot has undergone significant improvements since Q4 2019, as the company aimed to release new features to its fleet of vehicles. Most recently, Tesla rolled out a wide US release of its new Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control feature for drivers who utilize the Full Self-Driving suite.

The report released by Tesla on May 1 stated that vehicles with Autopilot engaged registered an accident one time for every 4.68 million miles driven. The number is a significant increase from Q4 2019, where Tesla vehicles with Autopilot engaged registered an accident once every 3.07 million miles.

Interestingly enough, owners who drove without Autopilot but with Tesla’s active safety features experienced an accident every 1.99 million miles, while owners who drove their vehicles without Autopilot and active safety features engaged registered an accident every 1.42 million miles. In comparison, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration suggests that an automobile crash occurs once every 479,000 miles on average.

The figures show that Autopilot driving is, in reality, much safer than driving without the feature. Tesla’s goal with autonomy and driving was always to create a safer environment on the road for everyone, not just owners of the company’s all-electric cars. However, the figures show that Autopilot is still one of the easiest ways to increase the safety of one’s driving experience.

Tesla also outlined an owner’s likelihood to experience a vehicle fire while owning one of its electric cars. A common misconception about battery-operated transportation is that vehicles powered by cells instead of internal combustion engines are more susceptible to fires. However, this is false.

From 2012 to 2019, Tesla vehicles have been exposed to fires just once for every 175 million miles traveled. Data released by the company for the year 2018 showed that from 2012 to 2018, a fire occurred every 170 million miles. The NHTSA states that a vehicle fire occurs once every 19 million miles. The data for vehicle fires includes everything from structure fires, arson, and other instances that are unrelated to the operation of a vehicle.

Tesla’s safety report is available below.

ACCIDENT DATA

In the 1st quarter, we registered one accident for every 4.68 million miles driven in which drivers had Autopilot engaged. For those driving without Autopilot, but with our active safety features, we registered one accident for every 1.99 million miles driven. For those driving without Autopilot and without our active safety features, we registered one accident for every 1.42 million miles driven. By comparison, NHTSA’s most recent data shows that in the United States there is an automobile crash every 479,000 miles.

Total overall miles and crashes were significantly reduced in this quarter.

VEHICLE FIRE DATA

