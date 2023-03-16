Tesla owners in China are being poached by Cadillac for test drives

By

Tesla owners are reportedly being approached by Cadillac representatives at Supercharger locations in China, offering free test drives in the Cadillac Lyriq.

As electric vehicles have become increasingly popular globally, automakers are trying harder than ever to attract customers, particularly from the current EV hegemon, Tesla. Now, Cadillac sales representatives are reportedly approaching Tesla owners at Supercharger locations in China, hoping to with them over with the new Cadillac Lyriq.

Video of the Cadillac representatives in China was initially posted to Twitter by JayinShanghai, who spotted the Lyriq oddly parked in the middle of the charging station.

WTF look what’s happening Cadillac sales team are currently parked outside of Shanghai Jinqiao Supercharger. Approaching Tesla Owners and trying to offer free test drive. Competition is great but this is Tesla’s territory. Shameless cold calling by Cadillac. @Tesla @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/bmvoC7aVj9 — Jay in Shanghai 电动 Jay (@JayinShanghai) March 16, 2023

Cadillac responded to Teslarati’s inquiry regarding the Lyriq’s appearance at the Supercharger but couldn’t clarify the reasoning immediately. We will update as we hear back.

While competition within the EV market continues to heat up in the United States and Europe, it has already peaked in China and has resulted in a dramatic price war between top brands in the region. However, thus far, Cadillac has yet to follow suit, with the pricing of its vehicles in China remaining firm.

This isn’t to say the classic American luxury brand hasn’t succeeded in the Asian market, far from it. Last year, Cadillac reported significantly more sales in China than even in its home market, the United States. However, the same sales success has not extended to its EV offering, which is now finding its feet in the market.

Cadillac announced a bold plan for electrification in 2021, stating that it would be investing a total of $35 billion by 2025 and introducing numerous new models. The brand started with the Cadillac Lyriq but will move on to the ultra-luxury Cadillac Celestiq in the coming years and is expected to continue to introduce more EV models thereafter.

Tesla, on the other hand, has taken control of the U.S. luxury market, previously dominated by BMW, Mercedes, and Lexus. But with such fierce competition for sales coming from General Motors and others, the current EV leader will need to work hard to defend its dominant position.

