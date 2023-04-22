Tesla maintains control in California as state’s EV sales surge past 1 million

By

California has released its Q1 “ZEV” sales report, showing that Tesla remains in control of its most successful market.

The United States remains one of Tesla’s top sales locations, and within the country, no other state gets remotely close to the sales numbers of California. There, a mix of investments in EV charging, a generally increased appetite for the technology, and increased incentives have quickly pushed the Western state toward electrification. Now, as the state has published its Q1 2023 “ZEV” sales report, it is clear that Tesla remains undeniably in control of its previous home market.

The California ZEV Sales report was initially reported by Sawyer Merrit on Twitter earlier today, highlighting Tesla’s success.

According to the report, California has sold over 1 million EVs cumulatively since the state started tracking the number only a few years ago. Of that number, 95,946 EVs were sold in the first quarter of this year alone, with the vast majority of those sales being Tesla vehicles.

Five hundred eighty-eight thousand four hundred fifty-five light-duty vehicles were sold in the first quarter of the year in California, with 16.3% of those being pure electric vehicles and 21.1% being “ZEVs” (EVs + PHEVs + Fuel Cell vehicles).

Unsurprisingly, the Tesla Model Y was the state’s clear sales leader, selling 33,205 units. Just behind its larger brother, the Tesla Model 3 sold 19,989 units, while the Model X led the Model S, selling 3,101 units compared to just 887 Model Ss. Tesla’s top 3 selling vehicles tower over the competition, with only a select few reaching over 2,000 sales in the first quarter of the year.

Clear leaders of those above 2,000 sales include the Volkswagen ID.4, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Chevy Bolt/Bolt EUV, BMW i4, and Polestar 2. Neither Hyundai nor Kia was able to sell 2,000 units of any of its EV lineup, and while cumulatively Rivian neared 2,000 sales, individual R1T and R1S sales remain significantly below the 2,000 unit mark.

Other interesting statistics released by the California Energy Commission include the incredible disparity in where EVs are sold throughout the state. Predominantly, coastal areas, including Los Angeles County and the San Francisco Bay Area, lead eastern inland regions by a significant margin. Further, this pattern was replicated in heavy-duty EV sales (buses, heavy-duty trucks, etc.), where Los Angeles, in particular, led the state by an enormous gap.

