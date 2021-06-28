Tesla battery partner CATL extends supply deal to 2025

By

Tesla battery partner Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) announced on Monday that it had extended its battery supply deal with American electric car maker Tesla. As per CATL, it would now be supplying lithium-ion batteries to Tesla from January 2022 to December 2025.

In its notice, CATL noted that in order to further extend and deepen its relationship with Tesla, the two companies signed a “Production Pricing Agreement” on Friday. The final sales would be subject to the actual settlement of the purchase order issued by Tesla, as explained in a Global Times report.

CATLs’ new filing could be seen as an extension of an agreement that the battery maker signed with Tesla in February 2020. In that deal, CATL agreed to supply lithium-ion batteries to Tesla from July 2020 to June 2022.

“The signing of the agreement represents Tesla’s further recognition of the product quality and production capacity of the company’s batteries, which is conducive to strengthening the long-term and stable cooperative relationship between the company and Tesla, and in line with the interests of the company and its shareholders,” CATL stated.

Ultimately, CATL noted that it is expecting the extended agreement with Tesla to have a positive impact on its business performance. The extended deal also bodes well for Tesla’s plans for China, as it hints at the company’s long-term intentions for the country. Tesla would likely keep ramping Gigafactory Shanghai and it is also poised to launch a more affordable $25,000 car for the local market. A trusted battery supplier would be needed to successfully pull off such initiatives.

Interestingly enough, CATL has also caught some of the false reports that have been hitting Tesla China as of recent months. The electric vehicle battery maker recently put its foot down on a rumor that accused the company of forcing its employees to purchase “defective” Teslas. In a statement to the Global Times, CATL expressly denied the rumors, adding that it is fully committed to the advent of sustainable vehicles.

Do you have anything to share with the Teslarati Team? We’d love to hear from you, email us at [email protected].

Tesla battery partner CATL extends supply deal to 2025