Tesla starts certification process for these two vehicles in India

Tesla is officially preparing to make its entry into the Indian auto market, as a recent report says the company has started the certification process for two of its vehicles in the country.

In a report over the weekend citing industry sources, The Times of India said that Tesla has started the certification and homologation processes for the Model 3 and Model Y in the country, which are requirements for any automobile to be sold there. The news follows Tesla’s recent hiring spree in India, and reports saying that it has finalized a location for its first store in Mumbai, after years of delays have stopped the U.S. automaker from launching sales in the country.

Homologation tests are meant to ensure that vehicles meet roadworthiness requirements from the country’s Central Motor Vehicle Rules, along with testing things like safety and tailpipe emissions—though the later obviously won’t be a factor for Tesla’s electric vehicles (EVs).

The report says the company also submitted as many as seven other homologation applications for test vehicles in India, while an eighth was approved more recently. It’s not surprising that the Model 3 and Model Y would be the first to make it to the country, given that they’re produced at the company’s factory in Shanghai, China.

In addition to the Mumbai location, a report last month suggested that Tesla would be opening a second store in New Delhi, though neither of the sites are expected to include a service center at this time. The Mumbai store will be located at the Bandra Kurla Complex shopping center, while the New Delhi site is reportedly set to go in at the Aerocity Complex near the airport.

Tesla’s highly anticipated entry into the Indian automotive market, generally considered the third-largest auto market by domestic sales volume, also follows after years of disagreements about import costs. The automaker has been in discussion with India about launching auto sales in the country since 2019 or so, though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly requested vehicle import duties as high as 100 percent.

Along with sales of its vehicles, Modi has regularly requested that Tesla launch a car factory in India, though Elon Musk has demanded that the country first lower import duties to allow the automaker to launch auto sales. It’s unclear as of yet if the launch of auto sales will reignite discussions over a potential factory, though recent discussions with Modi, Musk, and U.S. President Donald Trump suggest that it could be within the realm of possibility.