Tesla China sees 15.4k insurance registrations on December’s 2nd week

By

It’s the final month of the fourth quarter, and Tesla China still seems to be busy exporting a number of upgraded Model 3 units abroad. The effects of these efforts seem to be evident in Tesla China’s insurance registrations for the week ending December 10, 2023.

Tesla China does not share its weekly domestic sales results, though one could infer the company’s general performance in the local automotive sector from weekly vehicle insurance registrations. Fortunately, industry watchers and even automakers such as Li Auto have taken it upon themselves to aggregate and publish China’s weekly insurance results.

And based on Li Auto’s recently shared data, Tesla China was estimated to have seen 15,400 insurance registrations for the week of December 4-10, 2023. This represented a decline of 12.5% compared to the stellar 17,600 registrations that were tracked in the previous week, which covered the start of December. Prior to that week, Tesla China saw 16,700 registrations.

China reported 15.4k @Tesla insurance registrations for the week of December 4-10. 🇨🇳



That's +7% QoQ and +34% YoY. pic.twitter.com/VgLUr6iLz8 — Roland Pircher (@piloly) December 12, 2023

Tesla’s results from the previous week also represent a 7% rise quarter-over-quarter, and a 34% year-over-year increase in vehicle registrations. The dip in domestic registrations during the past week may also be due to the company’s vehicle exports, which have been teased in drone flyovers at the Shanghai South Port.

As noted in a CNEV Post report, Tesla China appears to have seen around 23,500 vehicle insurance registrations in the domestic Chinese auto market from December 1 to December 10. With just a few more weeks before 2023 ends, Tesla China’s results might show some momentum for the local market.

Data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) has revealed that Tesla China sold 82,432 Giga Shanghai-made vehicles in November. From this number, an impressive 65,504 units were sold in China, and 16,928 were exported to foreign territories. These results were enough to propel Tesla into the second place in the country’s rankings for New Energy Vehicle (NEV) producers.

As per recent reports, Tesla China’s retail sales saw a 4.8% year-on-year growth to 65,504 vehicles in November. This was enough to command a 7.8% market share in China’s overall passenger NEV segment. Such a result is quite impressive, especially if one were to consider that China’s NEV segment includes both battery electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrid cars (PHEV). The Tesla Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover are also premium vehicles that do not compete in China’s affordable sector.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla China sees 15.4k insurance registrations on December’s 2nd week