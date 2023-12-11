Tesla takes No.2 spot in China’s overall NEV market, CPCA ranking reveals

By

Tesla is playing at a disadvantage in China’s New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sector. Being a pure electric vehicle maker, Tesla is immediately handicapped since China’s NEV segment includes both battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEV). Despite this, Tesla was able to secure an impressive spot in China’s NEV sector in November.

Rankings released today by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) reveal that Tesla’s retail sales in China rose 4.8% year-on-year to 65,504 units in November. This was enough to give Tesla a 7.8% market share in the country’s NEV sector. This was also enough to make Tesla into China’s No.2 NEV maker behind BYD.

Chinese automaker BYD cemented its leadership in the country’s NEV sector in November, with sales hitting 263,066 units for a dominant 31.3% market share. BYD’s results mark a 20.9% increase for the company compared to the same period last year. It should be noted, of course, that BYD sells both BEVs and PHEVs.

Geely, another Chinese automaker, experienced an impressive 98.4% year-over-year surge in its NEV sales, reaching 63,462 units and securing a 7.6% market share in November, just behind Tesla. This impressive performance pushed Geely to third place in China’s NEV rankings.

Looking at the January-November period, the trend is quite similar. BYD leads the NEV pack with an impressive 35.3% market share and a staggering 2,405,860 units sold. Tesla, with its 7.8% share and 527,859 units sold, stands at a distant second, as noted in a CNEV Post report. This is still a notable accomplishment for Tesla, however, especially since the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover are still marketed as premium vehicles.

China saw passenger NEV sales exceed 841,000 units in November, as per data previously released by the CPCA. This milestone highlights the country’s efforts and commitment to a sustainable transportation sector. From this number, BEVs claimed 65.6% of the market with over 552,000 units sold, while PHEVs accounted for a significant 34.4% with over 289,000 units sold.

