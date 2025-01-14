By

Tesla Sweden Superchargers are flourishing despite the ongoing IF Metall’s strike and blockades against the company.

According to TSLA investor @NicklasNilsso14, Tesla continues to improve and expand its Supercharger facilities in Sweden. Recently, Tesla updated a few V3 Tesla Supercharger stalls with V4 stalls. Tesla has also managed to start building its first Supercharger with a solar roof.

🇸🇪BREAKING!☀️

Tesla Supercharger Helsingborg will be Sweden’s FIRST Supercharger with solar roofs!



Could this be a step toward more stations with solar roofs and possibly Mega Packs?

Is this an effort to work around the union blockade?



Current status:

There have been some… pic.twitter.com/Hj6tTGVhps — Nicklas 🇸🇪🚗T🐂📈♻️🚀 (@NicklasNilsso14) January 13, 2025

Tesla’s Supercharger station updates and improvements take place while IF Metall’s sympathy strikes continue. Multiple companies in Sweden have joined IF Metall’s battle against Tesla through sympathy strikes, making everyday tasks difficult for the company.

In January 2025, Tesla Superchargers stations were blocked from receiving energy due to the Swedish union’s strike. As a result, hundreds of Tesla vehicles waited in line during the holidays. An investigation is now underway at the Energy Market Inspectorate to determine if the unions’ efforts to block completed Superchargers from being activated is legitimate.

Tesla Sweden Superchargers flourish despite strikes