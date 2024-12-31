Tesla China ends Q4’s last full week with 18,600 new vehicle registrations

Tesla China seems headed for a strong end to 2024, with new vehicle registrations hitting an impressive 18,600 vehicles in the week of December 23 to 29, 2024.
BY THE NUMBERS:
- During the week ending December 29, Tesla China saw 18,600 new vehicle registrations, up 5.68% from the previous week’s 17,600 units, as noted in a CNEV Post report.
- Tesla’s registrations in China are so far up 7.7% year-over-year compared to 2023.
- This week’s registrations are the third-highest week in the year and the second-highest for Q4 2024.
- Tesla doesn’t report its weekly sales figures, but the company’s general performance can be inferred through new vehicle registration data.
- Fortunately, these vehicle registration data is closely tracked by industry watchers, as well as some automakers like Li Auto.
PREVIOUS RESULTS:
The previous weeks were quite impressive for Tesla China this December. The following are Tesla China’s registrations this month so far:
- Week of December 2-8: 21,900 registrations
- Week of December 9-15: 18,500 registrations
- Week of December 16-22: 17,600 registrations
- Week of December 23-29: 18,600 registrations
THE BIG PICTURE:
- Tesla China still has two days’ worth of deliveries to complete before Full Year 2024 ends.
- Tesla China’s end-of-year push could potentially push the company’s new vehicle registrations to over 20,000 units before the end of the month.
- As of the week ending December 29, Tesla China has seemingly delivered over 650,000 vehicles to the domestic market for the year.
