Tesla China ends Q4’s last full week with 18,600 new vehicle registrations

By

Tesla China seems headed for a strong end to 2024, with new vehicle registrations hitting an impressive 18,600 vehicles in the week of December 23 to 29, 2024.

BY THE NUMBERS:

During the week ending December 29, Tesla China saw 18,600 new vehicle registrations, up 5.68% from the previous week’s 17,600 units, as noted in a CNEV Post report.

Tesla’s registrations in China are so far up 7.7% year-over-year compared to 2023.

This week’s registrations are the third-highest week in the year and the second-highest for Q4 2024.

Tesla doesn’t report its weekly sales figures, but the company’s general performance can be inferred through new vehicle registration data.

Fortunately, these vehicle registration data is closely tracked by industry watchers, as well as some automakers like Li Auto.

For the week of December 23-29, China reported 18.6k insurance registrations for Tesla. 🇨🇳



The quarter is +8.3% QoQ, +13.6% YoY. YTD is at +7.7% YoY. Third highest week of the year. Second highest week of the quarter. pic.twitter.com/hDHYOpf88p — Roland Pircher (@piloly) December 31, 2024

PREVIOUS RESULTS:

The previous weeks were quite impressive for Tesla China this December. The following are Tesla China’s registrations this month so far:

Week of December 2-8: 21,900 registrations

Week of December 9-15: 18,500 registrations

Week of December 16-22: 17,600 registrations

Week of December 23-29: 18,600 registrations

$TSLA 🇨🇳

BREAKING: Tesla China insured units



< Dec 2024 >

2-8 : 21,900

9-15 : 18,452

16-22 : 17,600

23-29 : 18,600

(Don't forget there are 30 days and 31 days)



Tesla China has been great this year😍 pic.twitter.com/NuBfhL6Kex — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) December 31, 2024

THE BIG PICTURE:

Tesla China still has two days’ worth of deliveries to complete before Full Year 2024 ends.

Tesla China’s end-of-year push could potentially push the company’s new vehicle registrations to over 20,000 units before the end of the month.

As of the week ending December 29, Tesla China has seemingly delivered over 650,000 vehicles to the domestic market for the year.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla China ends Q4’s last full week with 18,600 new vehicle registrations