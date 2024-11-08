Tesla China earns “Automotive Privacy” certification in China

By

Tesla became one of the first automakers in China to earn a “Vehicle Privacy Protection” certification. This was according to an announcement from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers and the National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team/Coordination Center of China.

The certification indicates that all Tesla vehicles produced at Gigafactory Shanghai meet China’s standards for automotive data security compliance. China’s data privacy standards are quite stringent, so the fact that Tesla met the country’s requirements is quite an accomplishment on its own.

Among the standards that Tesla China met is the anonymization of external facial information, which ensures that any facial information captured by the company’s electric vehicles is anonymized to protect privacy. The standards also include the default non-collection of data from the in-cabin camera, which ensures user privacy.

Other standards met by Tesla China involve the processing of data within the cabin of the company’s vehicles. As per industry watchers, the processing of data in Tesla China’s vehicles is done within the car itself, which minimizes the risk of data transmission outside. Tesla China also ensures that users are provided with prominent notifications when personal information is processed.

Tesla China’s “Vehicle Privacy Protection” certification may be considered a small step towards the company’s efforts to release Full Self-Driving Supervised to China. The certification may improve Tesla’s credibility in the domestic automotive Chinese market, as it highlights just how serious the company is when it comes to ensuring that user data is protected.

With Tesla China’s “Vehicle Privacy Protection” certification in place, it would not be surprising if more cautious customers, including businesses and government agencies, start purchasing more of the company’s Giga Shanghai-made Model 3 and Model Y. Such a scenario would be quite gratifying for Tesla China, especially since the company’s vehicles have previously caught controversy over alleged data security concerns.

