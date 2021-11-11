Tesla China offers free Enhanced Autopilot for special holiday sale

By

Tesla China is offering Enhanced Autopilot to owners who accept their Model 3 and Model Y deliveries by November 11, 2021.

Tesla owners who receive their Model 3 and Model Y deliveries on November 11 will get free access to Enhanced Autopilot for 30 days. It will give them a chance to try the automated driver-assist system for a month and maybe even convince them to purchase the update when the offer ends.

Tesla China launches 1 month of Free Enhanced Autopilot (EAP) for China’s Double 11 (11.11).



Activity time:

From November 11,2021 (inclusive) 30 days EAP limited time free experience.



All Model 3 and Model Y owners delivered by November 11,2021 in China.#Tesla #EAP $TSLA pic.twitter.com/hgQYh5vCMn — 42HOW (@42how_) November 11, 2021

Enhanced Autopilot includes features such as Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Autopark, and Summon. According to the poster of Tesla China’s special 11.11 holiday offer, free limited-time experience does not include Full Self Driving (FSD) or participation in the FSD beta program.

November 11 is a memorable holiday in China, known as Singles Day. It is sort of an anti-Valentine’s Day, celebrating unmarried people in the country. The tradition originated in China’s Nanjing University in 1993 and has since spread to other parts of the world, including Southeast Asia, Germany, Belgium, and the United Kingdom. Singles Day or 11.11 has become a major online shopping day.

The fact that Singles Day lands right in the middle of the fourth quarter is good for Tesla China sales and may explain why the MIC Model Y SR+ is already sold out for the rest of 2021. Tesla Giga Shanghai has been churning out vehicles the quarter, showing strength in October by selling 54,391 units, over 40,000 of which were sent abroad for exports.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla China offers free Enhanced Autopilot for special holiday sale