Tesla Model 3 test drive requests are increasing in Beijing: report

It appears that the Tesla Model 3 is seeing quite a lot of interest in China. As per recent reports, Tesla China is reportedly seeing a rise in test drive requests for the reengineered all-electric sedan in Beijing.

Citing a source reportedly familiar with the matter, a Beijing Business Daily reporter claimed that the volume of test drive requests for the new Tesla Model 3 has been rising.

As per the reporter, Model 3 test drive requests in Beijing have been up by almost 60% month-over-month.

The interest in the Model 3 is reportedly driven in part by Tesla China’s recent sales initiatives, such as its zero-interest five-year financing offer for the Model Y and Model 3.

Tesla China produces the Model 3 and Model Y domestically at Gigafactory Shanghai.

This 2024, Tesla China rolled out a number of aggressive sales initiatives such as an RMB 10,000 price reduction for the Model Y Rear Wheel Drive and Model Y Long Range All Wheel Drive.

A 5-year, zero-interest financing deal for the Model 3 and Model Y has also proven quite effective in the domestic Chinese market.

China is home to the world’s largest EV market, so the country is incredibly important to Tesla.

Fortunately, both the Model Y and Model 3 have proven quite popular among domestic Chinese car buyers, thanks to their reasonable price, tech, and features.

Giga Shanghai is Tesla’s primary vehicle export hub. It is also one of only two Tesla factories today that produce the Model 3.

