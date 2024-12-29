Tesla to improve towing energy estimates with this upcoming feature

By

Tesla has recently been launching new features and charging network improvements for owners who tow trailers, and the company’s recent holiday update also includes a hint as to a new “trailer profiles” option expected to launch in a future update.

In a post on X on Friday, Tesla code sleuth greentheonly noticed the addition of new “trailer profiles” in the internal code for update version 2024.45.32, expected to launch in a future update. The profiles will let users record trailer mileage, and input data such as what type of trailer they’re towing, open, enclosed, or otherwise, to better estimate energy use.

The hacker says that the system will be able to recall miles driven per trailer based on the selected profiles to help generate consumption estimates, and it will also include the ability to reset the counter. The feature will let owners include as many as 20 different trailer profiles, which users will create manually based on the given trailer being used.

In the thread, green also points out that the manual inputs may not be required forever, especially with the use of Tesla Vision, which could someday be used to let the vehicle detect trailer type automatically.

Along with the trailer profiles, the future update is also expected to include new navigation route preference settings, including “prioritize highway” and “prioritize time,” and three new Tencent game icons in China, according to the code.

Tesla’s recent efforts to improve towing options for owners

Throughout this year, Tesla has been working hard to roll out new trailer-friendly features and improve the buildout of its Superchargers to accommodate those who tow.

Last month, Tesla launched a new Supercharger filtering option to make it easier for owners to find towing-compatible stations, as detailed by North American Director of Charging Max de Zegher.

In September, de Zegher also laid out Tesla’s plans to build out more Supercharger stations with more pull-through charging stalls, which enable those towing trailers to pull right up without having to detach or block other stalls. At some Supercharger stations, the company has also added signs to the pull-through charging stalls that say, “Priority for trailers, please use last,” in hopes to discourage electric vehicle (EV) owners who aren’t towing from blocking those stalls.

