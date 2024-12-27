Tesla rolls out Blind Spot Warning While Parked in China

By

Tesla has announced that one of its new safety features — Blind Spot Warning While Parked — has been launched in China. With the feature in place, Tesla vehicles will be even safer.

Blind Spot Warning While Parked explained

Tesla initially rolled out Blind Spot Warning While Parked in November for new Model 3 and Cybertruck vehicles.

The feature itself is simple. If the vehicle’s door open button is pressed and a vehicle or object is near or incoming, the Blind Spot Warning Light will illuminate, an audible tone will engage, and the door will remain closed, as noted in a NotATeslaApp report.

A message on the infotainment display will also appear, explaining why the door did not open.

Blind Spot Warning While Parked is overridden by pressing the door open button a second time.

Blind Spot Warning While Parked is now available in China🎉

If a pedestrian or vehicle approaches quickly in your blind spot while you are preparing to get off the car, you will be alerted and the door will remain closed until your second press.

Tesla’s China’s rollout

Blind Spot Warning While Parked has now been rolled out in China.

The feature’s introduction was posted by Tesla’s official Tesla Asia social media account on X.

“If a pedestrian or vehicle approaches quickly in your blind spot while you are preparing to get off the car, you will be alerted and the door will remain closed until your second press. Tesla continuously improves safety features via over-the-air software updates,” Tesla Asia wrote in its post.

Tesla’s reputation for safety

Tesla’s vehicles are already very safe, but they are able to become even safer thanks to the company’s over-the-air software updates.

Tesla’s vehicles are able to receive new features over time, from functions that improve othe ownership experience to new safety systems.

This makes Teslas quite unique, as they are some of the only vehicles on the road today that get better over time.

