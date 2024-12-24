Tesla China is already starting its Q1 2025 push

Tesla China has updated its promotions, offering a final payment discount for the Model Y and extending a zero-interest finance deal for qualified Model Y and Model 3 buyers in China.
Tesla China announced the new program in a post on its official Weibo account.
Discount details:
- With the recently announced discount in place, Tesla China has implemented an RMB 10,000 reduction on the final payment for existing Model Y vehicles.
- The discount is effective from 8 am Beijing time on December 24, 2024.
- Eligible models are the Model Y Rear Wheel Drive and Model Y Long Range All Wheel Drive.
- Inventory and showroom cars are included in the promotion.
- Customized vehicles, test drive units, or official second-hand cars are not included in the program.
Financing deal extension:
- Tesla China’s 5-year, zero-interest financing has been extended to January 31, 2025 as well.
- The financing deal is available for the Model Y RWD, Model Y Long Range AWD, Model 3 RWD, and Model 3 Long Range AWD.
- Customers who wish to take advantage of the 5-year, zero-interest financing are required to place a down payment of at least RMB 79,900.
Context:
- Tesla China’s recent sales push is an update from a similar offer announced in November, which was due to end by December 31, 2024.
- The previous offer also included orders for customized vehicles, though the program had a strict delivery deadline of December 31, 2024.
Why it matters:
- These adjustments come amid reports that Tesla would be ramping up the initial production of an updated Model Y at its Shanghai factory in January 2025.
- The promotions may then be a way for the company to clear inventory before the updated Model Y hits the market.
