Tesla China files new Model Y with radar support option

Tesla has filed for a new Model Y in China, as per recent regulatory filings from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). Interestingly enough, the new Model Y in the filing is listed with radar as an option.

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) recently released its catalog of models that are up for public comment, and the new Model Y happened to be included in the document. The public will be allowed to submit their feedback about the vehicles in the catalog between October 17 and 23.

As noted in a CNEV Post report, entering the MIIT’s catalog is widely considered to be the last major regulatory process that a vehicle typically goes through before it is rolled out to consumers.

The new Tesla Model Y was listed with two new model numbers in the MIIT catalog: TSL6480BEVAR3 and TSL6480BEVAR4. Both models are equipped with a single motor that boasts a maximum power of 220 kW. They are also equipped with LFP batteries from longtime Tesla battery supplier CATL.

Interestingly enough, the new Model Y in the MIIT catalog supports options for radar. They also have different wheel styles and front fog lights. Size-wise, the catalog listed the Model Y with a length, width, and height of 4,750 mm, 1,921 mm, and 1,624 mm, as well as a wheelbase of 2,890 mm. The vehicle’s top speed is listed at 217 km/h (134 mph).

The Tesla Model Y is the company’s best-selling vehicle in China, especially in the past weeks as the market waits for the first deliveries of the upgraded Model 3, known among EV watchers as the Model 3 Highland. Tesla launched the updated Model Y in China on October 1 with minor updates. The vehicle’s price was unchanged, starting at RMB 263,900 ($36,120).

Considering recent posts on social media, deliveries of a new Model Y in China appear to have already begun. Thus, it remains to be seen if TSL6480BEVAR3 and TSL6480BEVAR4 represent Model Ys that are already being delivered or if they represent models that are yet to be delivered to consumers.

