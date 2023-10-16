Volkswagen BEV deliveries increase by 45% globally

By

Volkswagen Group has been working hard to increase its share of the global battery electric vehicle (BEV) market, and it seems to be paying off. The German automaker increased its BEV deliveries by 45% globally as of September 2023.

Volkswagen Group reported delivering 531,500 battery electric vehicles from January to September 2023, up 45% compared to the same period in 2022 when VW delivered 366,600 BEVs. As of September, the German car maker’s BEV share of total deliveries is 7.9%. Last year, Volkswagen’s BEVs made up 6.1% of deliveries between January and September 2022.

“We showed a good overall performance in our all-electric deliveries with a global increase of 45 percent in the first nine months. Despite the current general reluctance in the European market to buy battery-powered vehicles, we gained market share and remained market leader in this segment. However, our order intake is below our ambitious targets due to the lower-than-expected overall market trend,” said Hildegard Wortmann, a member of VW Group’s Extended Executive Committee for Sales.

The most popular BEV model in the Volkswagen Group is the VW ID.4 and VW ID.5, with 162,100 units sold within the first nine months of 2023. VW recently upgraded the ID.4 and ID.5.

In second place is the Volkswagen ID.3, which sold 90,500 units from January to September. The company sold 90,500 Audi Q4 3-tron units, making it the third best-selling BEV in the company.

The Audi Q8 e-tron was also one of Volkswagen Group’s most successful BEV models this year, with 21,800 units sold. It was beaten by the ŠKODA Enyaq iV and CUPRA Born, with 54,400 and 32,300 units sold, respectively.

In Q3 2022, VW’s BEV share rose 9.0%, up compared to 6.8% in the second quarter of 2022. Between July and September 2023, Volkswagen delivered 209,900 all-electric vehicles worldwide. In Q3 2022, the legacy automaker reported delivering 149,400 electric vehicles.

Europe accounted for up to 64% of Volkswagen’s electric vehicle deliveries in the third quarter. China made up 22% of VW’s BEV deliveries, and the United States only accounted for 10%. Other markets accounted for 4% of Volkswagen’s BEV deliveries.

Volkswagen aims to gain 10% market share in the United States by 2030. In March 2023, it claimed a 4% market shared in the USA, including BEV and ICE vehicle sales. VW believes the ID.Buzz and ID.7 will drive its expansion in the United States.

