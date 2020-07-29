Tesla China settles into groove with impressive Q2 market share

Tesla China is contributing significantly to the electric automaker’s revenue as a company. Reports now indicate that Tesla’s China-based sector accounted for nearly 25% of the company’s total revenue in the second quarter of 2020.

Tesla China accounted for $1.4 billion worth of revenue during the second quarter. The company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filing for Q2 2020 indicated the company had revenues of $6.036 billion across the United States, China, and other regions as a whole.

The company’s Chinese sector accounted for 23.2% of the company’s total revenue in the second quarter.

The company outlined the impressive performance of its Chinese sector in the SEC filing, which was led by the highly popular induction of the Model 3 into the world’s largest automotive market.

“We also expect our international manufacturing expansion to continue to drive demand,” Tesla’s SEC filing stated. “For example, Model 3 was the best-selling electric vehicle during the second quarter of 2020 in China, where Gigafactory Shanghai allows us to offer locally-produced Model 3 vehicles with industry-leading standard equipment at a lower price point than competing mid-sized premium sedans even before the impact of government or tax incentives.”

The electric automaker managed to outperform the estimates of Wall Street analysts in many ways. It began with 90,650 total deliveries, which was significantly more than the between 75,000 to 80,000 deliveries that Wall Street predicted.

Tesla’s revenue expectations from analysts were outshined by the company’s performance during the second quarter as well. Tesla managed to accrue nearly $900 million more in revenue than Wall Street anticipated.

The company’s performance in the Chinese market has significantly improved the Tesla’s performance across the globe. It was expected that Q2 would be a slow quarter due to factory closures. These events were supposed to halt the company’s momentum as they had posted three straight profitable quarters, but Tesla managed to continue its string of consecutive money-making months.

Tesla started delivering the Model 3 in January and will begin manufacturing the Model Y crossover starting in 2021 “at the earliest.”

The Government of Shanghai and Tesla also inked a 50-year lease on its production plant, which will increase affordability to Chinese customers. By establishing a long-term presence with Giga Shanghai, production costs will decrease, and Tesla will be able to utilize local tax benefits and avoid tariffs.

The company needs to pay 2.23 billion yuan, or $320 million, in taxes every year to the Chinese government. The payments must begin at the end of 2023. Tesla must also put 14.08 billion yuan, or $2.01 billion, in capital expenditure into the Giga Shanghai production plant, TechCrunch reported.

Tesla is ramping its international presence significantly with two foreign production plants: one in Asia and one in Europe. However, Giga Shanghai holds the responsibility of producing enough vehicles to manage the entire Chinese auto market, which is the largest in the world.

The company’s increasing popularity among Chinese car buyers continues to help support Tesla’s long term mission of increasing sustainability.

Tesla’s Q2 2020 SEC filing is available to read below.

