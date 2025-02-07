By

Tesla China’s new vehicle registrations proved quite healthy during the Chinese New Year holiday period.

The electric vehicle maker’s sales in January, however, were lower than their figures from the previous year.

Chinese New Year registrations:

During the week of January 20 to February 2, 2025, Tesla China saw 13,400 new vehicle registrations.

This period covered the Chinese New Year holiday.

During last year’s Chinese New Year holiday, Tesla China saw 8,300 new vehicle registrations.

This suggests that Tesla China’s registrations improved 61.4% during the Chinese New Year period.

Automakers typically see a drop in production and deliveries during the Chinese New Year, as noted in a CNEV Post report.

Tesla China’s new vehicle registrations are tracked by industry watchers and reported by some automakers such as Li Auto.

$TSLA 🇨🇳

BREAKING: Tesla China insured units



<Jan ~ Feb 2025>

(30)-5 : 5,500

6-12 : 7,800

13-19 : 10,000

*20-(2) : 13,400



*13,400 is the figure for the second week, from Jan. 20 to Feb. 2. This includes the Chinese New Year holiday period. pic.twitter.com/e2xrK2a4eB — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) February 7, 2025

Tesla China’s January 2025 figures:

As per data released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), Tesla China sold a total of 63,238 vehicles wholesale in January 2025.

These results are down 11.49% from the 71,447 units that were sold in the same period last year.

The results also represent a 32.56% month-over-month decline from the 93,766 units that were sold wholesale in December 2024.

CPCA reports 63,238 wholesale (export and local) Tesla sales from Giga Shanghai for January. 🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/WVB1GHTxLP — Roland Pircher (@piloly) February 7, 2025

New Model Y production and delivery:

Tesla China’s deliveries during the past weeks have likely been throttled due to the rollout of the new Model Y, which are yet to start deliveries.

Expectations are high that the new Model Y, which features a revamped exterior and interior, will start deliveries next month.

Videos from China, however, suggest that new Model Y units are already being set up in several stores across the country.

