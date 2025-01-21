News

Tesla China new vehicle registrations rise in Q1 2025’s third week

Credit: Tesla Asia/X
Tesla China’s new vehicle registrations rose once more in Q1 2025’s third week. This was despite the fact that the new Tesla Model Y has not been delivered to customers yet.

THE RESULTS:

  • During the week of January 13-19, 2025, Tesla China saw 10,000 new vehicle registrations.
  • For comparison, Tesla China saw 7,800 registrations in the week of January 6 to January 12.
  • This suggests that Tesla China saw a 28.21% week-over-week rise in new vehicle registrations, as noted in a CNEV Post report.
  • Three weeks into 2025, Tesla China’s new vehicle registrations are up 3.8% year-over-year, as per industry watchers.
  • Tesla China doesn’t report its weekly sales figures in China, though a general idea of the company’s overall performance in the domestic auto market can be inferred through new vehicle registrations. 
  • Fortunately, these registrations are tracked closely and shared by industry watchers, as well as some automakers like Li Auto.

TESLA CHINA NUMBERS:

  • Data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed that Tesla China sold 93,766 vehicles wholesale in December 2024, 82,927 of which were sold domestically.
  • During the fourth quarter of 2024, Tesla China sold 196,902 vehicles domestically. 
  • This translated to 39.73% of the 495,570 vehicles that Tesla delivered globally in Q4 2025.

UPCOMING MODEL Y WAVE:

  • The new Tesla Model Y is now being produced in Giga Shanghai, though deliveries of the all-electric crossover are not starting yet.
  • That being said, a growing number of new Model Y units have been spotted being transported from Giga Shanghai as of late. 
  • This likely suggests that the new Model Y will be displayed across Tesla China’s stores soon. 
  • Other markets that are supplied by Giga Shanghai such as the Philippines have announced that they are looking to receive their first new Model Y units around April 2025.

