Tesla China new vehicle registrations rise in Q1 2025’s third week

Tesla China’s new vehicle registrations rose once more in Q1 2025’s third week. This was despite the fact that the new Tesla Model Y has not been delivered to customers yet.

THE RESULTS:

During the week of January 13-19, 2025, Tesla China saw 10,000 new vehicle registrations.

For comparison, Tesla China saw 7,800 registrations in the week of January 6 to January 12.

This suggests that Tesla China saw a 28.21% week-over-week rise in new vehicle registrations, as noted in a CNEV Post report.

Three weeks into 2025, Tesla China’s new vehicle registrations are up 3.8% year-over-year, as per industry watchers.

Tesla China doesn’t report its weekly sales figures in China, though a general idea of the company’s overall performance in the domestic auto market can be inferred through new vehicle registrations.

Fortunately, these registrations are tracked closely and shared by industry watchers, as well as some automakers like Li Auto.

In China, 10.0k Tesla insurance registrations were reported for the week of January 13 to 19. 🇨🇳



The quarter is -0.8% QoQ+3.8% YoY and -18.0% vs. 24Q3 the best quarter after 3 weeks. Highest week of the quarter. pic.twitter.com/LGZEgj3oDJ — Roland Pircher (@piloly) January 21, 2025

TESLA CHINA NUMBERS:

Data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed that Tesla China sold 93,766 vehicles wholesale in December 2024, 82,927 of which were sold domestically.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, Tesla China sold 196,902 vehicles domestically.

This translated to 39.73% of the 495,570 vehicles that Tesla delivered globally in Q4 2025.

UPCOMING MODEL Y WAVE:

The new Tesla Model Y is now being produced in Giga Shanghai, though deliveries of the all-electric crossover are not starting yet.

That being said, a growing number of new Model Y units have been spotted being transported from Giga Shanghai as of late.

This likely suggests that the new Model Y will be displayed across Tesla China’s stores soon.

Other markets that are supplied by Giga Shanghai such as the Philippines have announced that they are looking to receive their first new Model Y units around April 2025.

