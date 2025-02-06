Tesla reveals new features on Model Y ‘Juniper’

By

Tesla has revealed some new features on the new Model Y “Juniper” through an interview conducted at one of the company’s Northern California showrooms.

Nathan Di Giusto, Tesla Vehicle Engineering Head for the 3/Y platform, and Emmanuel Lamacchia, the Model Y’s Program Manager, sat down with owners club Tesla Owners Silicon Valley to breakdown some of the new features and design changes that the company decided to make on the new Model Y.

Tesla implemented design and efficiency changes on the Model Y to make it even better than it was previously. The past iteration was the best-selling vehicle of any kind on Earth at one point, so Tesla is truly looking to improve on what many felt was an already close-to-perfect vehicle.

During the interview, Di Giusto and Lamacchia revealed some really interesting changes the company made to improve the Model Y, as well as some other things that could bleed over into other vehicles, like new paint colors and efficiency strategies.

Design Changes

Tesla removed its ‘T’ logo from the vehicle, which was always the intention. The Chinese market required the ‘T’ logo, but the U.S. vehicle was meant to be left blank.

The new rear power seats utilize a gearbox that was designed internally by Tesla

Tesla chose to reintroduce the turn signal stalk because of customer feedback. When the automaker axed the stalk with past vehicles, they felt there was an overwhelming amount of drivers who would rather have it than the buttons. The buttons are still available.

New paint colors will be heading to the North American market soon. Other markets have seen new paint colors be rolled out, but Tesla is planning to bring them to the U.S., Canada, and Mexico soon.

Efficiency Focus

One of the biggest changes Tesla made to improve efficiency was a focus on the braking system. Tesla realized it could reduce drag from brake calipers to increase range and efficiency This includes carpeted cupholders, trunk lids, and side trim, all of which deaden the noise in the cabin and make for a quieter ride

The glass roof on the new Model Y is metallically coated with two layers of silver. This not only improves cabin noise levels but also improves the cabin’s ability to maintain the heat level with better thermal performance.

Tesla had the opportunity to implement a larger battery for more range, but it felt as if this would take the vehicle out of affordability for most consumers. The company examined everything from interior lighting, even in the center console, to help improve efficiency in any way possible

HVAC fans now have a lower-speed operation

EPA range figures will show more than the 2.8 percent estimated range bump from past Model Y

More Comfort

Smoother and quieter closing door latches and trunk lids

Interior materials have been wrapped to continue combatting excess cabin noise, a common issue for electric vehicles

Vehicle sensors can now detect humans in the vehicle, along with their heartbeats and breathing patterns.

Laminated rear glass for cabin noise reduction

Tesla’s new Model Y is set to start deliveries in March and is currently only available in the “Launch Edition” trim, which starts at $59,990 before any incentives.

The full interview with members of the Model Y program is available below.

