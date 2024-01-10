Ford EVs not expected to have changed range ratings after EPA update

By

Ford said that it does not expect to have any changes made to its electric vehicle range ratings after EPA testing adjustments caused reductions to several EVs in Tesla’s lineup.

Last week, we reported on several adjustments to the lineup of Tesla vehicles and their stated range expectations.

The changes are as follows:

Model Y Long Range: range reduced to 310 miles (from 330)

Model Y Performance: range reduced to 285 miles (from 303)

Model X Plaid: range reduced to 326 miles (from 333)

Model S Plaid: range reduced to 359 miles (from 396

The changes were in response to several modifications to the EPA testing strategy, which was released in July 2022 but would affect 2024 model-year cars.

The revisions were “intended to ensure all label data is generated in a consistent manner that will better reflect real-world performance, and to reduce testing burden for the industry,” the EPA said.

However, some manufacturers do not expect their EV range ratings to be changed due to the EPA’s new testing strategy.

One of them is Ford, who told us in a statement that they do not expect the EVs across their lineup, which include the F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E, and E-Transit van, to be changed due to the new EPA testing strategies.

Ford is coming off of its best-ever quarter for EVs in Q4 2023, and it also led sales in two segments, electric pickups with the F-150 Lightning and electric vans with the E-Transit.

Ford did not go into any detail regarding why exactly they do not expect the EPA testing changes to modify the range ratings across their EV lineup.

