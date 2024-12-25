Tesla Shanghai Megafactory expected to complete construction by end of 2024: report

By

Recent reports from China have suggested that the Tesla Shanghai Megafactory is on track to finish construction by the end of 2024, with operations starting in Q1 2025.

Construction timeline:

The Tesla Shanghai Megafactory broke ground in late May 2024.

As per a report from the Shanghai Observer, Tesla’s China-based Megapack factory is expected to complete its construction by the end of 2024.

If the facility does get completed by the end of Q4 2024, it would mean that the factory was completed in seven months.

This would make the Shanghai Megafactory’s completion quicker than Giga Shanghai.

Giga Shanghai started construction in January 2019 and it started vehicle production at the end of 2019.

Proud of the team!



Many people underestimate Tesla’s unique strength: developing manufacturing capabilities optimized for the fast-evolving AI era.



Once the entire automotive industry transitions to full autonomous driving, the real competition will center on how efficiently… https://t.co/r9u8dJTsn9 — LaoZhu (@tomzhu_nz) December 25, 2024

Shanghai Megafactory specifics:

The Shanghai Megafactory is Tesla’s first energy storage factory outside the United States.

Previous reports indicate that the Shanghai Megafactory will start Megapack production in Q1 2025.

Up to 10,000 Megapack units annually, equating to nearly 40 GWh of energy storage, are expected to be produced at the Shanghai Megafactory.

The Shanghai Megafactory already has its first customer, with the Shanghai Lingang Economic Development Group placing the first order for Megapacks at the facility’s groundbreaking ceremony.

What they’re saying:

Tesla Senior Vice President, Automotive Tom Zhu shared a comment about the recent news on the Shanghai Megafactory’s completion.

“Proud of the team! Many people underestimate Tesla’s unique strength: developing manufacturing capabilities optimized for the fast-evolving AI era. Once the entire automotive industry transitions to full autonomous driving, the real competition will center on how efficiently vehicles can be produced. We will be ready,” Zhu wrote in a post on social media platform X.

Zhu also shared a quote from martial arts legend Bruce Lee: “Speed is not just the ability to move quickly but the ability to adapt quickly. It’s the synchronization of mind and body, the elimination of unnecessary movements, and the focus on precision. The essence of speed lies not in haste but in efficiency.”

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Shanghai Megafactory expected to complete construction by end of 2024: report