Tesla China registrations hit 17,600 in Q4’s second to the last week

By

Tesla China seems determined to cap off December 2024 on a high note, with new vehicle registrations hitting an impressive 17,600 vehicles in the week of December 16 to 22, 2024.

BY THE NUMBERS:

During the week ending December 22, Tesla China saw 17,600 new vehicle registrations, down 4.86% from the previous week’s 18,500.

Tesla’s registrations in China are so far up 7.5% year-to-date compared to 2023.

Tesla doesn’t report its weekly sales figures, but the company’s general performance can be inferred through new vehicle registration data.

Thankfully, China’s vehicle registration data is closely tracked by industry watchers. Some automakers, such as Li Auto, have also made it a point to share vehicle registration data on platforms such as Weibo.

China reports 17.6k Tesla registrations for the week of December 16-22. 🇨🇳



The quarter is +12.0% QoQ, +13.2% YoY. YTD is at +7.5% YoY. pic.twitter.com/V2XF2Ard1V — Roland Pircher (@piloly) December 24, 2024

PREVIOUS RESULTS:

The previous weeks were quite impressive for Tesla China this December. The following are Tesla China’s registrations from this month so far:

Week of December 2-8: 21,900 registrations

Week of December 9-15: 18,500 registrations

Week of December 16-22: 17,600 registrations

$TSLA 🇨🇳

BREAKING: Tesla China insured units



< Dec 2024 >

2-8 : 21,900

9-15 : 18,452

16-22 : 17,600 pic.twitter.com/aUkxlo9vxi — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) December 24, 2024

IMPORTANT BACKGROUND:

With just over one week left in December, Tesla China will likely engage in a strong vehicle delivery push in the month’s final days as it attempts to help the company achieve CEO Elon Musk’s delivery targets for 2024.

Elon Musk has set an ambitious goal of matching Tesla’s global vehicle delivery results from 2023. To achieve this, Tesla would have to deliver about 515,000 vehicles this Q4 2024.

China is one of Tesla’s most important markets, though the country is also home to the world’s most competitive EV segment. So far, however, the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 are performing quite well in the domestic Chinese market.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla China registrations hit 17,600 in Q4’s second to the last week