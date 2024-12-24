News

Tesla China registrations hit 17,600 in Q4’s second to the last week

Credit: Wu Wa/YouTube
Posted on

Tesla China seems determined to cap off December 2024 on a high note, with new vehicle registrations hitting an impressive 17,600 vehicles in the week of December 16 to 22, 2024. 

BY THE NUMBERS:

  • During the week ending December 22, Tesla China saw 17,600 new vehicle registrations, down 4.86% from the previous week’s 18,500.
  • Tesla’s registrations in China are so far up 7.5% year-to-date compared to 2023. 
  • Tesla doesn’t report its weekly sales figures, but the company’s general performance can be inferred through new vehicle registration data.
  • Thankfully, China’s vehicle registration data is closely tracked by industry watchers. Some automakers, such as Li Auto, have also made it a point to share vehicle registration data on platforms such as Weibo.

PREVIOUS RESULTS: 

The previous weeks were quite impressive for Tesla China this December. The following are Tesla China’s registrations from this month so far:

  • Week of December 2-8: 21,900 registrations
  • Week of December 9-15: 18,500 registrations
  • Week of December 16-22: 17,600 registrations

IMPORTANT BACKGROUND:

  • With just over one week left in December, Tesla China will likely engage in a strong vehicle delivery push in the month’s final days as it attempts to help the company achieve CEO Elon Musk’s delivery targets for 2024. 
  • Elon Musk has set an ambitious goal of matching Tesla’s global vehicle delivery results from 2023. To achieve this, Tesla would have to deliver about 515,000 vehicles this Q4 2024.
  • China is one of Tesla’s most important markets, though the country is also home to the world’s most competitive EV segment. So far, however, the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 are performing quite well in the domestic Chinese market.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla China registrations hit 17,600 in Q4’s second to the last week
To Top