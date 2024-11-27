Wedbush analyst shares take on Tesla and CA Gov’s budding dispute

By

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has shared his thoughts on the budding conflict between California Governor Gavin Newsom and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). In his recent comments, Ives also reiterated his “outperform” rating and $400 per share price target for Tesla stock.

Earlier this week, CA Governor Gavin Newsom announced that if the Trump administration were to remove the federal tax credit for electric vehicles, California would create its own EV incentive. There was only one caveat—the state’s potential EV incentive will exclude Tesla. Musk described the plan as “insane.”

As per the analyst, the governor’s planned EV incentive could end up triggering a “Game of Thrones” battle between the official and the CEO. Ives noted that such a move could also carry some risks for the governor since Tesla is the only carmaker still producing vehicles in California. It is also one of the state’s largest employers.

“Newsom also said the rebates could exclude Tesla’s vehicles to spur overall EV market competition and innovation which would set off a Game of Thrones Battle vs. Musk if Newsom actually goes ahead with this threat in our view… This is clearly a political move of Newsom and California towards Musk which now has a front seat to the Trump White House and will be key player in ultimately getting these federal tax credits wiped away among a myriad of other things on the federal front.

“This is not the first time Newsom and Musk have clashed over issues…..during the Covid shutdowns of Fremont in 2020 and ultimately the moving of Tesla HQ from California to Texas in 2021 with the build out of the Austin Gigafactory. With the majority of EVs sold in California being Tesla’s this would be a risky political move in our view as ultimately the only EV actually produced in California is Tesla and we could see Musk moving more jobs from Fremont to Austin if Newsom goes ahead and excludes Tesla from these tax credits,” Ives noted.

Wedbush analyst shares take on Tesla and CA Gov’s budding dispute