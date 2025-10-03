News
Tesla coding shows affordable model details, including potential price
Coding within Tesla’s website appears to have potentially revealed some details of the affordable model it plans to launch, including its possible price.
Although these details are unconfirmed by the company, recent sightings of the vehicle have sparked significant speculation as to what it will offer.
Tesla said a few months back that it had already successfully built the first few test units of the affordable model. CEO Elon Musk revealed later that it would essentially be a stripped-down version of the Model Y with a handful of changes.
We had our first look at what those changes appear to be, as what is likely the new affordable model was spotted on roads near Gigafactory Texas yesterday. It is a Model Y body with some Model 3 features.
It lacks the light bar that the new Model Y has and instead equips headlights similar to those of the Model 3 “Highland.”
Affordable Tesla Model Y spotted without camouflage near Giga Texas
Other design changes appear to include no glass roof and new wheels. Some rumors have also indicated that Tesla plans to use a cheaper, textile interior, devoid of the flashy features that its other cars are equipped with, including no rear screen, no HEPA system, and manually adjustable second-row air vents.
However, coding within the Tesla website seemed to reveal some pretty significant details about the new affordable model, including its name, which differs from the E41 codename it was given, its price, and a complete list of features.
This was found by Tesla Newswire on X. Here’s what the coding showed for the car. Note that this was found in coding, and is not necessarily confirmation from Tesla regarding what it plans to offer:
- Name – Model Y Standard
- Price $39,990
- Redesigned front fascia
- Single-part headlights
- Front bumper camera
- No glass roof, noted as a “closed glass roof”
- 18″ Aperture wheels
- Manually adjustable steering wheel
- Textile décor
- 15.4″ front touchscreen
- No second-row touchscreen
- Manually adjustable air vents in the second row
- No HEPA system
- 75 cu. fu. cargo space
Here’s what the coding looked like:
Extract 2:
“interior_features”:{“basic”:[{“type”:”title”,”content”:”Interior”},{“type”:”basic[0]”,”content”:”Closed glass roof”},{“type”:”basic[2]”,”content”:”Second-row manual-adjust air vents”},{“type”:”basic[3]”,”content”:”Manual-adjust steering…
— The Tesla Newswire (@TeslaNewswire) October 1, 2025
Many believe these could be the specs and details of the new affordable model, but others think Tesla might be baiting the community. Tesla knows its fans well, and many of them are sharp enough to examine some of the core portions of its website, looking for clues.
The company is well aware that these breadcrumbs will be discovered, and could be putting anything to drive up interest and chatter about what it could release. It certainly seems as if the price tag is a tad high, which tends to push some skepticism about the coding.
However, we’ll take anything we can get at this point. It is important to note that this coding is not a confirmation of details from Tesla.
News
Affordable Tesla Model Y spotted without camouflage near Giga Texas
The vehicle had clean lines and it looked sleek, though it was also notably simpler than the standard Model Y.
The tea leaves seem to be pointing towards the imminent release of the highly anticipated affordable Tesla Model Y. This was hinted at in recent observations from notable Tesla influencers on social media, as well as a sighting of the vehicle without any camouflage.
The affordable Tesla uncovered
Sightings of the affordable Model Y have been abounding as of late, though details of the vehicle were still hidden by coverings on the vehicle. In a recent post on X from Firefly engineer Ryan Mable, however, noted Tesla influencer Sawyer Merritt has reportedly “spotted an uncovered cheaper Model Y variant” driving near Giga Texas.
Several images of the uncovered vehicle were shared online. Based on the photos that were shared by Mable, the affordable Model Y seemed to feature a fascia that’s inspired by the Model 3 sedan. Its roof also looked blacked out. Overall, the vehicle had clean lines and it looked sleek, though it was also notably simpler than the standard Model Y.
Tesla influencer mystery
Interestingly enough, several Tesla influencers apart from Merritt posted that they were in Giga Texas. These included drone operator Joe Tegtmeyer, teardown specialist Sandy Munro, and reviewers Kyle Conner and Kim Java. These influencers have not provided any context behind their Giga Texas trip, though the fact that they were gathered on the site brought speculations that Tesla might have invited the group for a teaser or a private unveiling event of sorts.
It remains to be seen when the affordable Model Y would be made available, though conversations now are centered on the vehicle’s potential price. Previous reports suggested that the car might be priced just below $40,000, which many believe would result in very low sales, though some have also speculated that the affordable Model Y could be priced below $35,000, which would likely make it a strong seller.
News
Why Tesla’s Q4 performance could shock many after incredible Q3
There is still some residual impact to be felt as we enter Q4, and there is a potential shock coming to many investors as it could be stronger than what many think:
Tesla reported vehicle deliveries and energy deployments for the third quarter of 2025 today, blowing analyst estimations from Wall Street firms completely out of the water with its strongest three-month performance in company history.
The strong performance, which resulted in nearly half a million vehicle deliveries in the quarter, was largely driven by the momentum of the EV tax credit, which expired at the end of September, marking the end of the $7,500 discount that was previously available.
Tesla hits record vehicle deliveries and energy deployments in Q3 2025
This was a massive contributor to Tesla’s record-high in vehicle deliveries, as consumers rushed to take advantage of the credit.
There is still some residual impact to be felt as we enter Q4, and there is a potential shock coming to many investors as it could be stronger than what many think:
EV Tax Credit Deliveries Will Continue Through Q4
Despite the credit’s expiration, people will still be able to take advantage of it because the IRS changed the rules mid-quarter.
Prospective buyers can utilize the credit after September 30 if they place an order for an EV and make a marginal payment on the car.
Tesla’s $250 order deposit qualified as the marginal payment, so as long as the order was submitted before the end of the day on September 30, they could still take delivery in Q4 or even Q1 and still take advantage of the credit.
With the Model Y Performance launching in the U.S. on September 30, that undoubtedly contributed to some orders. However, there are likely many people who ordered in the latter portion of Q3 and have not yet taken delivery. These will all contribute to Q4 delivery figures.
Seasonal Holiday Boost
Tesla traditionally has its strongest quarters in Q4, as the company typically introduces initiatives such as price cuts, incentives, and other offers to close out the year strong.
Car buyers are more likely to jump at these offers as well, as gifts for either themselves or others. What Tesla does in the final quarter of the year is usually boosted by whatever types of offers it can make.
Affordable Model Production Ramp
Tesla is likely preparing for the launch of its affordable model, which is essentially a stripped-down Model Y.
Some rumors have been circulating within the community, indicating that the company is nearing the sale of this vehicle, which is coded within Tesla’s website as the “Model Y Standard.”
🚨 Looks like some coding was found on Tesla’s website that seems to hint the affordable Model Y is coming:
-Named “Model Y Standard”
-$39,990 starting price
Initial thoughts: this is completely unconfirmed, but was really hoping Tesla would get this closer to $30,000 https://t.co/RDR0ypQHB3
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) October 1, 2025
If Tesla is able to lock in some good pricing on its affordable model, Tesla could see its quarterly figures return to QoQ growth, something that the company has not had in a few years.
News
Tesla hits record vehicle deliveries and energy deployments in Q3 2025
As per Tesla’s Q3 2025 vehicle delivery and production report, the bulk of the company’s numbers came from its mass-market lineup.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported record-breaking results for the third quarter of 2025, producing 447,450 vehicles and delivering 497,099 units worldwide.
The company also deployed 12.5 GWh of energy storage products, setting a new record in its fast-growing energy business.
Model 3/Y domination
As per Tesla’s Q3 2025 vehicle delivery and production report, the bulk of the company’s numbers came from its mass-market lineup. The Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover accounted for 435,826 units produced and 481,166 delivered in the quarter. This is quite impressive considering that both the Model 3 and Model Y are still premium-priced vehicles with numerous competitors that are significantly more affordable.
Other models, including the Model S, Model X, and Cybertruck, contributed 11,624 vehicles produced and 15,933 delivered. Beyond vehicles, Tesla’s energy business posted its best quarter to date, deploying 12.5 GWh of storage systems.
Q3 2025 earnings call date
Tesla’s third-quarter results are extremely impressive, and they exceed Wall Street’s estimates by a significant margin. As per Benchmark analyst Mickey Legg, who had a delivery estimate of 442,000 vehicles in Q3, Wall Street consensus was at 448,000 units. Even more optimistic analysts estimated that Tesla would only post deliveries in the mid-460,000s.
Investors will gain further insight later this month when Tesla reports full financials for the quarter. The company will release Q3 2025 earnings after market close on October 22, followed by a Q&A webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time.
Tesla coding shows affordable model details, including potential price
Affordable Tesla Model Y spotted without camouflage near Giga Texas
Why Tesla’s Q4 performance could shock many after incredible Q3
Tesla launches new Supercharger program that business owners will love
Tesla Board takes firm stance on Elon Musk’s political involvement in pay package proxy
Tesla FSD V14 set for early wide release next week: Elon Musk
Trending
-
Elon Musk1 week ago
Tesla FSD V14 set for early wide release next week: Elon Musk
-
News6 days ago
Elon Musk gives update on Tesla Optimus progress
-
News1 week ago
Tesla has a new first with its Supercharger network
-
News1 week ago
Tesla job postings seem to show next surprise market entry
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla makes a big change to reflect new IRS EV tax credit rules
-
Investor's Corner1 week ago
Tesla gets new Street-high price target with high hopes for autonomy domination
-
Lifestyle6 days ago
500-mile test proves why Tesla Model Y still humiliates rivals in Europe
-
News4 days ago
Tesla Giga Berlin’s water consumption has achieved the unthinkable