Tesla confirms highly-requested seating option for new Model Y

By

Tesla has confirmed that it will roll out a highly-requested seating option for the new Model Y “Juniper,” which launched across the world over the past month.

Initially, Tesla rolled out the “Launch Edition” Model Y, featuring a newly designed interior and exterior, along with various engineering changes, like a stiffer suspension and acoustic-laminated glass that combats excessive cabin noise.

The Launch Edition of the new Tesla Model Y only featured a five-seat configuration, which brought on plenty of fans and potential customers wondering whether the company was planning to launch a seven-seat version of the all-electric crossover, which was the best-selling vehicle in the world for the past two years.

Now, we have confirmation that Tesla is planning to roll out a seven-seat configuration of the Model Y, something that has been highly requested by customers:

🚨CONFIRMED: Tesla will launch the new Model Y 7-Seater and new Model Y Performance later this year. pic.twitter.com/AA5ZPa7K4q https://t.co/zkphg11LsS — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) February 10, 2025

The original seven-seat configuration of the Model Y was highly speculated after it was first released by Tesla several years ago.

The Model Y is a compact crossover that does not have tons of rear cargo room. It’s enough for packing luggage and taking home groceries, but it’s not spacious enough for a typical third row of seating.

However, Tesla did release a seven-seat version of the Model Y, which featured a tight third row that could be comfortable for children or smaller adults.

It is a great setup for people with children, as it provides enough space to haul around four kids while still being more affordable than the Model X, Tesla’s larger SUV.

Tesla said it would be released by the end of the year, along with other configurations, including a performance variant that has been a hot topic in the community since sightings of the new Model Y started several months ago.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Please email me with questions and comments at joey@teslarati.com. I’d love to chat! You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla confirms highly-requested seating option for new Model Y