Tesla’s consumer bond-to-brand intensity ranks second only behind Disney: study

By

Tesla fans, owners, and enthusiasts are among the most bonded to their brand, a new study shows. Ranking only behind Disney, Tesla was second in the new study, conducted by MBLM, which assessed how consumers bond with the brands they use and love.

Disney, Tesla, and Apple round out the top three, with scores of 68.1, 67.4, and 65.3, respectively. The Brand Intimacy Model, which determines the level of commitment and love consumers have for a specific brand, was developed by MBLM to determine how brands build relationships and how intense those relationships are with their consumers.

The scores are obtained by dividing the assessment into five sections: User, Strong Emotional Connection, Archetypes: Characters of Bonds (which includes six subcategories being fulfillment, identity, enhancement, ritual, nostalgia, and indulgence,) Strength of Bonds, which also includes three subcategories being Sharing, Bonding, and Fusing), and Brand Intimacy Quotient.

Tesla fans are known for their dedication and love for the automaker, displaying some of the most genuine care for a company that simply makes the car they drive or the solar panels that power their home. Tesla fans are the company’s PR agency, as the company does not have a formal communications division, and dedication is just one word that comes to mind when talking about the owners who drive the world’s best electric cars.

“We are thrilled to share the next generation of the Brand Intimacy study,” Mario Natarelli, a managing partner of MBLM, said. “Leveraging big data and artificial intelligence takes the emotional science behind brand performance to the next level. This new methodology gives us broader and more real-time insights. We are now able to assess more authentic and vivid sentiment from consumers.”

The only other car company to land on the list was Mercedes-Benz, which placed sixth with a score of 63.9.

Tesla was first in its industry rank, which assessed the performance of 21 automakers in total. “Tesla users have strong emotional attachments with the brand and all it stands for,” the report indicates. The three keywords most commonly associated with Tesla were “impressive,” “badass,” and “crypto.”

Interestingly, two of the “Strength of Bonds” metrics, being bonding and fusing, describe the relationship between Tesla and its owners very well. “Bonding happens when an attachment is created, and the relationship between a person and a brand becomes more significant and COMMITTED. This is the stage of acceptance when TRUST is established,” MBLM said. “Fusing occurs when a person and a brand are inexorably linked and CO-IDENTIFIED. In this stage, the identities of the person and the brand begin to merge and become a form of mutual REALIZATION and expression. Stages reveal and measure the depth and degree of intensity of an intimate brand relationship.”

Tesla scored 14th in bonding and 5th in fusing.

435 total brands were assessed in the study, and the complete rankings can be seen here.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected]

Tesla’s consumer bond-to-brand intensity ranks second only behind Disney: study