Tesla Cybertruck to see 100-120k deliveries in 2024: Top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

By

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has made a reputation for being one of the most respected Apple analysts in the industry, has shared some predictions for the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck. Kuo noted that the vehicle will be a strong contributor to Tesla’s numbers in the years to come.

Ming-Chi Kuo is considered one of, if not the top analyst covering tech giant Apple. Having accurately predicted details such as the iPhone 4’s Retina display in 2011 and the first iPad Mini in 2012, Kuo’s record speaks for itself. This is why it is quite interesting that Kuo shared a quick note outlining what he believes are some trends for the Tesla Cybertruck.

Kuo noted that he is expecting Cybertruck shipments to begin this year, though only about 100-200 would likely be delivered to consumers before the end of 2022. The analyst expects a ramp to 100,000 to 120,000 Cybertrucks in 2024, and 240,000 to 260,000 Cybertrucks in 2025.

My latest survey indicates that the Tesla Cybertruck will start shipping by the end of the year at the earliest / 我的最新調查顯示Tesla Cybertruck最快將在年底開始出貨https://t.co/1Oyg5FC2fo — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) October 9, 2023

The top Apple analyst further noted that the Cybertruck’s innovative design would likely be a competitive advantage until 2030. Kuo noted that there will likely be a successor to the Cybertruck, but such a vehicle would probably not be shipping until the end of the decade. Before the Cybertruck 2 would be launched, Kuo expects Tesla to release upgrades and refreshes to the all-electric pickup truck.

The analyst also noted that he expects the Tesla Cybertruck to become a key contributor to Tesla’s finances. “It’s clear that the Cybertruck will be a significant contributor to Tesla’s revenue and profit growth for years to come, and this contribution is expected to remain unaffected by seasonality or economic downturns for the foreseeable future,” the analyst wrote.

The Tesla Cybertruck is arguably the company’s most ambitious vehicle to date. Elon Musk has noted that the all-electric pickup truck would start deliveries before the end of the year. Considering that Q4 is now underway, expectations are high that the Cybertruck’s first delivery event is likely just around the corner.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Cybertruck to see 100-120k deliveries in 2024: Top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo