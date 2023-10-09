Tesla shares video of twin graffiti-wrapped Cybertrucks testing at Baja

By

A few days ago, images of twin Tesla Cybertrucks emblazoned with neon graffiti emerged online. One of the vehicles was particularly interesting as it was equipped with a Starlink Mobility dish on its roof. A recent livestream from the EV maker has now provided some details about the two vehicles.

As it turned out, the twin graffiti-wrapped Cybertrucks were test units that were deployed in Baja for some off-road durability testing. Over the course of the video, one could see that the Cybertrucks were pushing through the Baja trail pretty well. At some points in the livestream, one of the Cybertrucks could be seen drifting around and moving at a high rate of speed.

As per the livestream of the two vehicles, the twin graffiti-wrapped Cybertrucks are fresh off the factory. Save for some race seats that feature five-point harnesses for safety, the Cybertrucks were completely stock. Despite this, the pickup trucks reportedly performed well, with the only challenge being two flat tires.

“These trucks are hardcore. They’re super fun, super durable. The only issues we’ve had are two flat tires so far,” the livestream’s host noted.

The Tesla Cybertruck’s livestream was supported by the electric vehicle maker’s leadership. On X alone, CEO Elon Musk shared the livestream on his personal account. Tesla VP – Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy also praised the Tesla team, noting that Baja is not a joke.

The Cybertruck’s trip started in San Diego and progressed all the way down the Baja Peninsula. At the time the video was taken, the Tesla team was already near Cabo, Mexico. The 1,280-mile journey was reportedly tough with late nights and early hours, but it was made possible by the Tesla Destination Charger network, which provided the vehicles with ample charge during their trip.

The Tesla Cybertruck is arguably the first vehicle that the electric vehicle maker created that’s designed to take as much punishment as possible. This is par for the course for pickup trucks, but as per Elon Musk in April 2020, the Cybertruck has to “kick butt in Baja.” Considering that testing of the vehicle in tough environments is underway, Tesla really does seem like it is ensuring that the Cybertruck becomes a fun vehicle for its owners.

