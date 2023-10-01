Tesla Cybertruck acceleration shines in recent sighting

By

Elon Musk has noted in the past that Tesla does not make slow cars. The CEO has stayed true to his word. Even the Tesla Semi, the company’s Class 8 all-electric truck, is arguably the fastest-accelerating truck in its class. And as per a recent sighting, the Cybertruck is definitely no different.

The Cybertruck is a Tesla through and through, though its design is a lot more radical than the company’s other vehicles. During the pickup truck’s unveiling, CEO Elon Musk showed a video of the top-tier Cybertruck racing a Porsche 911 and winning on the quarter-mile. That’s pretty crazy, considering the size and weight of the Cybertruck.

Cybertruck hauls, got to see it launch today. 📐👽🔥🤯 pic.twitter.com/6dnGg6AHdp — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) September 30, 2023

Longtime Tesla advocate @teslaownersSV was recently fortunate enough to see a Cybertruck in the wild. The Tesla owner caught up to the all-electric pickup truck at a stop light, but as soon as the light turned green, the Cybertruck took a left turn and accelerated away. By the time the Tesla owner was through the turn, the Cybertruck was already a good distance away.

Tesla initially stated the Cybertruck’s top-tier variant will have a 0-60 mph time of 2.9 seconds, though that was with a vehicle that was larger and likely heavier. With the Cybertruck’s size now slightly reduced and Tesla’s drivetrain and battery technology likely improved since the vehicle’s unveiling, the production Cybertruck will probably have performance specs that are better than what was announced in late 2019.

I just drove the performance Cybertruck today and it kicks ass next-level — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 22, 2023

Elon Musk did hint at the Cybertruck’s performance recently. Earlier this month, the Tesla CEO stated that he just drove the Cybertruck Performance, which will likely be the vehicle’s top-tier variant, at least for now. Musk seemed very happy about the vehicle, noting that “it kicks *ss next-level.”

Tesla has actually been very quiet on the specs and pricing of the production Cybertruck. Fortunately, the wait for these details might not be long at all considering that the vehicle is expected to have its first deliveries this coming Q4 2023. The Cybertruck’s first deliveries is a few years late, but as Elon Musk and other Tesla executives have highlighted, the wait for the vehicle will likely be worth it.

