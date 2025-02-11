Tesla’s revolutionary Matrix headlights are coming to the U.S.

By

Tesla has confirmed plans to bring its revolutionary adaptive driving beam and Matrix headlights to the U.S. with the new Model Y, as stated in a video this week with two of the company’s top executives.

In a video shared to the Jay Leno’s Garage YouTube channel on Monday, Tesla Head Designer Franz von Holzhausen and Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy spoke with the former talk show host about the newly released Model Y refresh and some of its new features. The nearly-hour-long video touches on several new design choices deployed with the upgraded Model Y, including the confirmation that the vehicle will bring Tesla’s highly-anticipated adaptive beam feature to the U.S. alongside the redesigned Model Y’s Matrix LED headlights.

A few minutes into the video, Moravy notes that the 2026 Model Y does in fact include the Matrix-style LED headlights that have been released in other markets, noting that they can change their beam pattern as needed. Moravy says Tesla plans to release the adaptive driving headlight feature shortly after delivery of the vehicle, which is expected to begin in March in the U.S.

The matrix headlights enable specific pixels in the LEDs to dim when other vehicles or off-road areas are detected, allowing them to remain super bright while effectively turning off for oncoming drivers or upcoming curves. Both Moravy and von Holzhausen go on to point out how the feature offers increased safety for both the driver, who will still be able to see using the mega-bright headlights, and drivers in oncoming traffic, who won’t be blinded by the headlights.

You can watch the full episode of Jay Leno’s garage with Franz von Holzhausen and Lars Moravy below.

The news comes after Moravy confirmed last year that the Matrix headlights would soon make their way to North America, though he didn’t disclose when. Tesla also offers the headlights in markets across Europe and elsewhere, and many have been awaiting such a launch in the U.S. and Canada.

Matrix headlights and adaptive beams aren’t exclusive to Tesla’s vehicles, as some offerings from automakers such as Rivian and Mercedes also include this function. Given that Tesla will be rolling out the adaptive beam feature after delivering the Model Y, according to Moravy, it’s also highly possible that other models in North America with the right headlight hardware could get access to the feature with upcoming updates.

