Tesla Cybertruck attachment points provide opportunities to other companies

During the 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting, also known as the 2023 Cyber Roundup, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that the Cybertruck would be optimized to support third-party accessories. Musk’s update came during the event’s Q&A session.

When questions were opened for the audience at the event, a shareholder, who was dressed in a Texas-themed Optimus attire, asked if Tesla was looking to enter the RV market. Musk explained that while Tesla won’t be building an RV for now, the Cybertruck would be a pretty good vehicle that can be converted into an RV.

To accomplish this, Elon Musk noted that Tesla is equipping the Cybertruck with several attachment points that could support third-party accessories. Musk did not elaborate on what these accessories would exactly be, though he stated that some of them could transform the Cybertruck into a camper of sorts.

“We don’t have any plans to build an RV quite yet, although I can certainly see how Cybertruck could be converted into an RV. We are adding a lot of, sort of, attachment points to Cybertruck, so others can build things. (So) A startup or other companies can build things that are attachments that enhance Cybertruck and turn it into a camper essentially. Because I think it would be really cool to have these third-party things available for the Cybertruck,” Musk said.

With Musk’s statement, the Cybertruck could become one of the most popular pickup trucks for third-party vehicle accessory makers. Being a pickup truck with a 6.5-foot bed, the Cybertruck could be equipped with a lot of creative modifications, from bed racks that are optimized for utility and work to campers that are optimized for recreation. It would definitely be interesting to see what types of accessories the Cybertruck would have, both from Tesla and third-party providers.

The Cybertruck’s accessories were highlighted recently when Tesla held the groundbreaking ceremony for its South Texas lithium refinery. During the event, Tesla brought over a Cybertruck prototype fitted with a bed rack that was carrying several “cyber-themed” shovels. The shovels were used by Tesla executives and Texas officials during the actual groundbreaking ceremony.

Later reports from Tesla and SpaceX community members suggested that the Cybertruck prototype’s bed rack was custom-made for the South Texas lithium refinery groundbreaking event. Similar to Musk, Tesla executive Drew Baglino reportedly noted then that several Cybertruck accessories are under development.

