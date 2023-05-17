Elon Musk confirms Cybertruck will still be an exoskeleton-based vehicle

By

At the recent Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, Elon Musk reiterated the idea that the Tesla Cybertruck will feature an exoskeleton. He also teased new features that are coming to the all-electric pickup truck.

Elon Musk provided a short update about the Cybertruck and the challenges Tesla has faced with production at the 2023 Cyber Roundup. Tesla’s pickup truck is truly a labor of love as the vehicle is something that even Musk admits might not be extremely popular with the general public.

The Cybertruck’s origami-like appearance might be an acquired taste to some consumers, especially to those unfamiliar with Tesla. As a vehicle with a unique design, Tesla has had to rely—once again— on its own ingenuity and skills to develop the Cybertruck production line.

One of the more difficult challenges with Cybertruck production is its stainless steel exoskeleton. While there are numerous benefits to the Cybertruck’s exoskeleton, there were some concerns about executing it during production. A few rumors even emerged suggesting that Tesla may not follow through with an exoskeleton for the vehicle anymore.

However, Tesla is used to traveling the untrodden path often and relishes in overcoming challenges. This appears to be the case with the Cybertruck’s exoskeleton.

“So the Cybertruck is a hard car to make. Because it’s such a radically new design, you can’t just use conventional methods of manufacturing. We had to invent a whole new set of manufacturing techniques in order to build an exoskeleton-based car instead of an endoskeleton-based car,” Musk said during the 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting.

Tesla is due to deliver the first Cybertrucks later this year. The EV automaker has kept quiet about feature updates for the electric pickup truck, building anticipation for the first deliveries. Musk teased that Tesla has added a few features that haven’t been officially announced, including attachment points around the Cybertruck.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Elon Musk confirms Cybertruck will still be an exoskeleton-based vehicle