By

Elon Musk has denied reports that he is reportedly eyeing late beauty mogul Sydell Miller’s penthouse in Palm Beach, Florida.

Reports about Musk’s alleged interest in Miller’s luxury property was initially reported by Page Six, which cited a source reportedly familiar with the matter.

The rumors

Page Six claimed that Musk has expressed interest at acquiring Miller’s penthouse, which is comprised of two apartments.

Miller had paid $42.56 million for the property, but the publication claimed that Musk was considering purchasing the penthouse for about $100 million.

The 19,000 square-foot property is reportedly “fit for a king” and decorated with works by Pablo Picasso, Joan Miro, and Marc Chagall.

It is also just a few minutes away from Mar-a-Lago via car.

Elon Musk’s rebuttal

Elon Musk has directly denied the reports, stating in a post on X that “I’m not buying or building a house anywhere.”

I’m not buying or building a house anywhere — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2024

Musk’s homes (or lack thereof)

Elon Musk’s direct denial of the report is unsurprising, considering that the CEO is not known for living in luxury, especially in the past few years.

Musk used to own several luxury homes in California, but he offloaded all of them. Musk put his last remaining house in the Bay Area up for sale in June 2021.

During a conversation with TED chief Chris Anderson in 2022, Musk noted that he typically couch surfs at the home of his friends when he travels around.

This was despite Musk already being the richest man by net worth at the time.

Musk does have a house today, but it’s a modest $50,000 home in Starbase, Texas, SpaceX’s Starship factory.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Elon Musk denies claims he is considering a $100M penthouse near Mar-a-Lago