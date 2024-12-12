News

Elon Musk denies claims he is considering a $100M penthouse near Mar-a-Lago

MINISTÉRIO DAS COMUNICAÇÕES, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Posted on

Elon Musk has denied reports that he is reportedly eyeing late beauty mogul Sydell Miller’s penthouse in Palm Beach, Florida. 

Reports about Musk’s alleged interest in Miller’s luxury property was initially reported by Page Six, which cited a source reportedly familiar with the matter.

The rumors

  • Page Six claimed that Musk has expressed interest at acquiring Miller’s penthouse, which is comprised of two apartments. 
  • Miller had paid $42.56 million for the property, but the publication claimed that Musk was considering purchasing the penthouse for about $100 million. 
  • The 19,000 square-foot property is reportedly “fit for a king” and decorated with works by Pablo Picasso, Joan Miro, and Marc Chagall. 
  • It is also just a few minutes away from Mar-a-Lago via car. 

Elon Musk’s rebuttal

Elon Musk has directly denied the reports, stating in a post on X that “I’m not buying or building a house anywhere.”

Musk’s homes (or lack thereof)

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Elon Musk denies claims he is considering a $100M penthouse near Mar-a-Lago
To Top