Tesla Cybertruck is the vehicle choice of celebrities across the U.S.

Tesla Cybertruck has evidently become the new preferred vehicle choice among the rich and famous in the United States. Since the all-electric pickup went on sale and started being delivered in November, we have seen a handful of well-known figures in the public eye drive the Cybertruck for fans to feast their eyes on.

Many are speculating that Tesla is giving Cybertruck units to these celebrities for free in an effort to advertise their new and polarizing pickup design. However, those close to the company confirm that Tesla is still requiring celebs to dish out the $120,000 price tag for the Foundation Series of the Cybertruck. Tesla could be prioritizing delivery to these celebrities as their reach is a free form of advertisement.

Here, we have put together a list of every celebrity that has been seen with a Cybertruck, evidently confirming their ownership of perhaps the most revolutionary pickup in recent memory:

Pharrell

Known mostly for his song “Happy,” Pharrell Williams was among the first to be seen with a Tesla Cybertruck. Pharrell traveled through the streets of Miami, Florida, in the pickup and was seen visiting a Louis Vuitton store in the 405 shortly after the Cybertruck started deliveries.

Kim Kardashian

Photographed on numerous occasions, Kim Kardashian has been flexing her Cybertruck ownership for a while now. Pictured below is the first post she made with the Cybertruck as she boarded a private jet.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga also has taken delivery of a Tesla Cybertruck and was first spotted in the vehicle in mid-February on a coffee run.

Lady Gaga got a Cybertruck! 🙀 pic.twitter.com/TDL6iIgD73 — Tobi Mülhauser 🍕 (@TobiMuelhauser) February 16, 2024

Adin Ross

One of the richest streamers in the world, Adin Ross recently revealed he makes roughly $10,000 an hour during his broadcasts. Ross is in a tight-knit group surrounded by many celebrity friends, including athletes and musicians.

He recently shot up his Cybertruck in an attempt to show off its strength.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber needs no introduction. He was spotted in his Cybertruck for the first time near the end of February.

Justin Bieber loves his Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/TBvCxW0QuD — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) February 29, 2024

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

One of the best up-and-coming players in the NBA, Shai, as he is commonly referred to, is one of the few mainstream professional athletes to have a Cybertruck in his possession.

He was spotted rolling up to a recent game in the pickup, and the sighting was posted by the Oklahoma City Thunder’s official social media pages:

Like it or not, Cybertruck is a status symbol. NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander arriving to the Arena in style pic.twitter.com/MznVhoXfNu — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) March 15, 2024

Stefon Diggs

Diggs is one of the best receivers in the National Football League, and is also one of the most well-known personalities in the NFL due to his passion and undeniable competitive nature.

He’s had a lot of great catches in his career, but perhaps his Cybertruck and Cyberquad are among his two best:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SD (@stefondiggs)

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Tennis superstar Serena Williams and her husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, were in the first group to take delivery of the Cybertruck. CEO Elon Musk handed keys over to Ohanian at the Cybertruck delivery event back in November, and he immediately broadcasted his first drive live on X.

They have been spotted on several occasions in the pickup since they became owners late last year.

Jay Leno

Close friends with Elon Musk, Jay Leno is no surprise if you’re reading this list. Leno has some of the rarest and coolest cars in his expansive collection.

Jay Leno spotted driving a Cybertruck “It’s incredible” pic.twitter.com/nUN4sPyles — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) December 6, 2023

Jay-Z and Beyonce

This celebrity couple have owned the Tesla Model S, Tesla Model X, and now are adding a Cybertruck to their collection.

Looks like Jay-Z and Beyoncé have taken delivery of a Cybertruck. He wrapped it matte black. pic.twitter.com/WrHC6uSMCc — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) February 25, 2024

They even wrapped theirs in Matte Black, giving it one of our favorite looks out there!

Steve Aoki

DJ Steve Aoki took delivery of his Cybertruck in mid-March. He posted this video announcing that he had finally gotten his Cybertruck:

Big Sean

Rapper Big Sean took delivery of his Cybertruck in March. He has one of the best stories of someone who came from nothing. Now, he owns a Cybertruck!

We will continue to update this list as more celebrities are spotted with the Cybertruck, so be sure to check back!

Tesla Cybertruck is the vehicle choice of celebrities across the U.S.