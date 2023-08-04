Tesla Cybertruck charging outside Gigafactory Texas shows interesting frunk detail

By

A Tesla Cybertruck was spotted charging outside of Gigafactory Texas this morning, and in the bed of the all-electric pickup was the frunk insert, giving clues to how much storage capacity might be available under the truck’s hood.

The Cybertruck sightings have been plentiful for the past few months, but what is going on this morning is slightly different as there are more details arising from this picture than ever before.

Initially, it shows the Cybertruck charging at a solar-panel canopied Supercharging station at Gigafactory Texas, where the truck will be initially produced for customers.

The images, captured by Gigafactory Texas drone operator Joe Tegtmeyer, show the all-electric pickup fresh off of production lines, noted by the barcodes that can be seen on various parts of the vehicle. There still appears to be plastic on the interior, including the seats, so this could have just rolled off of production lines less than a few hours ago.

2 things to note here on this supercharging Texas Made Cybertruck at GFTX this morning! 1. You can see the black interior!! Look at the dashboard 🙂

2. Cybertruck frunk tub is sitting in the bed! Little glimpse Happy Friday!!

— Greggertruck (@greggertruck) August 4, 2023

However, the frunk insert seems to be sitting in the bed of the Cybertruck, adding another interesting thing to this photo.

A few weeks ago, as Tesla was wrapping a Cybertruck like a Ford F-150, we noted that the frunk area was one on the smaller side, and it appears the cutout in the bed of the Cybertruck in this photo basically confirms that.

While we cannot determine specific dimensions, and Tesla has been relatively tight-lipped with Cybertruck details, more information will be brought to the forefront when the automaker releases the truck, along with pricing and configuration details.

It appears that more units are rolling off of production lines, and based on the observations of those close to the factory, this is likely not the same unit that Tesla flexed as the first to be manufactured at Gigafactory Texas.

