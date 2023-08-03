Tesla Cybertruck powers through winter testing in New Zealand

By

Tesla Cybertruck winter testing continues in New Zealand, as new photographs of the all-electric pickup navigating through relatively challenging conditions were shared on social media.

The Cybertruck is finally nearing initial deliveries, and Tesla is crossing off all its Ts before it officially hands the first units over to customers.

Earlier today, more photographs of the Cybertruck in New Zealand were shared, as Tesla continues testing and validation on a global scale to ensure the pickup’s functionality is on par with expectations.

Some more @tesla Cybertruck pictures winter testing in New Zealand! pic.twitter.com/sjq4l4ouBp — Greggertruck (@greggertruck) August 3, 2023

As the Cybertruck was unveiled nearly four years ago, it is about time Tesla nears initial deliveries as its first units were supposed to be handed over in late 2020.

However, the pickup has been under intense scrutiny from the automaker since its unveiling, as Tesla continued to refine and adjust dimensions, features, and functions throughout the duration of the delay.

Last month during the Tesla Q2 2023 Earnings Call, the automaker gave an update on what was currently going on with the Cybertruck:

“We are now testing Cybertruck vehicles around the world for final certification and validation.”

Just a few days before that, Tesla had confirmed it had built its first Cybertruck unit at Gigafactory Texas.

However, this past weekend revealed that the automaker is still moving forward with the Cybertruck’s production, as a leaked video of manufacturing lines for the all-electric pickup surfaced, giving us a half-second glimpse into what’s going on at the factory just outside Austin.

Tesla’s first Cybertruck units arrived in New Zealand in June. The pickup was taken to Wanaka, which is located on the country’s South Island.

It is the home of the Southern Hemisphere Proving Grounds (SHPG), which is a notable location for this nature of testing.

Tesla has brought numerous vehicles there in past years to assess winter performance, and the Cybertruck is just the most recent to make the trek across the Pacific Ocean to the region.

Tesla is still planning to deliver the first Cybertruck units by the end of the year. Although the 1.9 million reservation holders are still awaiting key details like pricing and available configurations.

